Delta to Employ Secondary Schools’ Teachers, Institutionalise 13 Month Salary for Civil Servants

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Delta State government has said the 13 month salary announced by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori will become institutionalised in the State.

State Commissioner for the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, made the disclosure yesterday on behalf of the Governor during a post executive council media briefing in Asaba.

Aniagwu, who addressed the media alongside the Commissioner for Health, Dr Joseph Onojaeme and the Commissioner for Transport, Mr Onoriode Agofure, said the approval would pave the way for an executive bill to be transmitted to the Delta State House of Assembly for legislative backing.

He said a bill would be forwarded to the state House of assembly so as to make it a law in Delta State for the period of the tenure of Sheriff Oborevwori as governor of Delta state.

According to him, the move was aimed at ensuring that the payment of the 13th-month salary is no longer dependent on the discretion of any administration but becomes a legal entitlement for civil servants in the state.

He said once the bill was passed into law, workers in the state would continue to enjoy the benefit beyond the tenure of the present administration.

The commissioner also disclosed that the Executive Council considered the shortage of teachers in public secondary schools, particularly in science subjects, and expressed concern over its impact on the quality of education.

He said the council directed the Ministry of Secondary Education to immediately prepare a memo indicating the number of teachers required for recruitment, adding that the council had, in principle, approved the employment of additional teachers to address the manpower gap in the state’s secondary schools.

Aniagwu further revealed that the council approved the procurement and installation of equipment for the Technical College in Oghareki, Ethiope West Local Government Area, while also approving plans to equip the Technical College in Irri upon completion.

He said the approvals underscored the Oborevwori administration’s commitment to revitalising technical education and equipping young people with practical skills needed for employment and entrepreneurship.

The commissioner added that the Executive Council also considered and approved several matters relating to the health and transport sectors, including new transport routes across the state.

The Commissioner also added that Exco also approved the appointment of HRM Goodnews Goodman Agbi, Athuaro I as the Ovie of Oyede Kingdom in Isoko North Local Government Area.

Aniagwu said the decisions taken at the meeting reflected the administration’s continued commitment to improving workers’ welfare, expanding access to quality education, strengthening healthcare delivery and enhancing public services across Delta State.