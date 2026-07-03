Spain Inflict Pain on Austria to Progress to Last 16

Champions of Europe, Spain, hammered Austria 3-0 last night to join some of the big wigs in the Round of 16 of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

A brace from Mikel Oyarzabal and a glancing header by Pedro Porro ensured that the David Alaba led Austrian side ended their adventure in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles.

With Hollywood stars Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem and singer Rosalia cheering from the VIP boxes, the 2010 winners in South Africa got the job done with little resistance from Austria.

Now, the Lamine Yamal-inspired Spanish side have set up a tantalizing round-of-16 clash with either Portugal or Croatia who were involved in an early Friday morning clash in Toronto, Canada.

The SoFi Stadium was a sea of red and excitement was sky-high over the first visit by a bona fide World Cup favorite to America’s second city.

Spain ratcheted up the pressure gradually through the first half, creating a string of chances after the first hydration break.

Marc Cucurella thought he had scored from a Lamine Yamal corner, but Pau Cubarsi was judged to have encroached on Austria’s goalkeeper.

Alexander Schlager then made a superb diving save, pushing Oyarzabal’s low shot around the post.

Austria’s defence finally buckled in the 36th minute. Pedri pinged a ball wide left to Cucurella, whose cross to Oyarzabal was calmly side-footed past the goalkeeper.

Spain’s dominance grew further, with Yamal tormenting the Austrians, mainly from the right flank.

An Alex Baena free kick hit the crossbar, and Yamal’s close-range follow-up shot was well saved.

Austria spurned a rare chance at the other end. Romano Schmid played in a late-arriving and unmarked Stefan Posch, but a terrible first touch meant he lost the ball before even attempting a shot.

Earlier, co-hosts USA turned back Bosnia & Herzegovina with 2-0 win.

Player of Nigerian ancestry, Folarin Balogun, fired the winner with Malik Tillman sealing the victory with a second goal barely eight minutes to end of regulation time.

USA will play lucky Belgium in the Last 16 in Seattle on Monday for a place in the quarterfinals.

RESULTS

USA 2-0 Bosnia & Herz’.

Spain 3-0 Austria

TODAY

Portugal v Croatia

Switzerland v Algeria

Australia v Egypt

Argentina v C’Verde