NDC Demands Gbajabiamila’s Sack over PFIPC Scandal

*Seeks independent probe into alleged fake agency, sale of appointments

*Insists President must investigate budget allocations, staff approvals, mysterious death

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Friday mounted pressure on President Bola Tinubu over the controversy surrounding the alleged Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), demanding the immediate removal of the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The party argued that doing so would pave the way for what it described as an impartial investigation into allegations of corruption, abuse of office and the alleged sale of public appointments.

The opposition party’s intervention marks the latest twist in the unfolding controversy over the disputed agency, whose existence has been publicly denied by the Presidency despite the emergence of budget documents showing that it received over N1.3 billion in the 2026 Appropriation Act.

The development comes amid mounting public debate generated by revelations that the council, officially disowned by the Office of the Chief of Staff, appeared as a beneficiary in the federal budget with provisions for personnel, overhead and capital expenditure.

The NDC, according to a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said the allegations surrounding the PFIPC had raised profound concerns about transparency, accountability and the credibility of the Tinubu administration.

The party alleged that the controversy had gone beyond political disagreement and had become a major test of the Federal Government’s commitment to fighting corruption.

According to the NDC, the allegations made by Prince Matthew Adeniyi Adeyemi, who claims to be the Director-General of the PFIPC, deserved immediate and independent investigation rather than official denials.

The party argued that the allegations had assumed greater significance following reports that the council allegedly secured budgetary allocations, opened financial accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria and obtained approvals for hundreds of staff positions despite repeated claims by the Presidency that no such agency exists.

Part of the statement read, “The Nigeria Democratic Congress has been alarmed by the damning allegations of corruption involving the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, and one Prince Matthew Adeniyi Adeyemi, who claims to be the Director-General of the so-called Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.

The opposition party questioned how an agency officially described as non-existent could allegedly obtain financial recognition within critical government institutions.

It said the reported opening of a domiciliary account, a Pounds Sterling account and a Treasury Single Account at the Central Bank of Nigeria raised serious institutional questions requiring urgent explanation.

According to the party, the stringent documentation ordinarily required for opening such accounts made it difficult to understand how a fictitious organisation could allegedly complete the process without official backing.

The NDC also questioned the alleged approval of 314 staff positions for the council, saying such a development would ordinarily require multiple layers of official authorisation within the Federal Civil Service.

It wondered whether such approvals could have been granted without the knowledge of key officials within the Presidency and the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The statement further referenced allegations by Adeyemi that he secured his appointment through the payment of N600 million, out of which N400 million was allegedly paid through intermediaries, while an outstanding balance of N200 million allegedly became a source of disagreement.

According to the NDC, the allegations, if established, would indicate systemic abuse of public office and institutional corruption.

It stated, “These are not mere allegations; they point to a disturbing pattern of institutionalised corruption, including the alleged sale of appointments to the highest bidders.

“The NDC believes this scandal further confirms that the current administration has entrenched and legitimised corruption as a way of governance in Nigeria.”

The opposition party further expressed concern over the reported death of Babatunde Tanimola, described as an intermediary in the controversy, who allegedly died in a fire incident at a hotel in Abuja in October 2025.

It also referred to claims by Adeyemi that he survived multiple assassination attempts, insisting that both incidents should form part of any independent investigation.

Consequently, the NDC called on President Tinubu to immediately relieve the Chief of Staff of his duties to eliminate any possibility of interference with investigations.

It also demanded the constitution of an independent investigative panel to examine all aspects of the controversy, including the council’s legal status, budgetary allocations, financial transactions, account openings and personnel approvals.

The party further urged investigators to scrutinise documents allegedly signed by the Chief of Staff since his assumption of office and recommended that officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation be invited for questioning.

In addition, it called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and the Nigeria Police Force to commence what it described as a comprehensive investigation without fear or favour.

The statement added, “The NDC will not accept the usual tactic of issuing a mere defensive press release from the Presidency as a deflective ploy. Nigerians deserve to know the truth through a transparent process that promotes fairness and justice.

“The culture of impunity and the brazen sale of public appointments must end. Anyone found culpable, no matter how highly placed, must be prosecuted,” the party added.

The Office of the Chief of Staff had earlier dismissed claims regarding the existence of the PFIPC, while Adeyemi has consistently maintained that the council was duly established and has petitioned President Tinubu to order an independent investigation into the controversy.