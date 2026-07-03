ECOWAS Commissions Landmark Abuja Headquarters as Nigeria-China Renew Commitment to Regional Integration

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Thursday inaugurated its new permanent headquarters in Abuja, with leaders describing the imposing complex as a powerful symbol of regional unity, institutional renewal and the deepening strategic partnership between West Africa and China.

The commissioning ceremony brought together senior government officials, diplomats and regional leaders, with Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, and China’s Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Yu Dunhai, outlined a shared vision for stronger regional integration, economic transformation and closer Africa-China cooperation.

The modern headquarters, financed by the People’s Republic of China, was described by speakers as more than an office complex. It was presented as a lasting symbol of cooperation, resilience and a renewed determination to build a peaceful, prosperous and integrated West Africa.

Touray described the inauguration as “a truly historic milestone” in the life of ECOWAS, noting that the headquarters represents the fulfilment of a vision conceived during the groundbreaking ceremony in December 2022.

He thanked Xi Jinping for China’s support, saying Beijing had once again demonstrated its commitment to West Africa by providing the regional body with a world-class headquarters.

According to him, China’s contributions to ECOWAS have gone beyond infrastructure, recalling the country’s earlier support for regional peacekeeping through the provision of strategic military equipment and vehicles for ECOWAS security operations, alongside numerous development interventions across member states.

Touray said the completion of the headquarters within about two years reflected the strength of the partnership between China and ECOWAS.

He also praised Nigeria for its unwavering support as host nation, citing the country’s role in providing land, policy support and institutional backing that made the project possible.

For decades, the ECOWAS Commission operated from offices spread across different locations in Abuja, creating operational and logistical challenges.

Touray said the new integrated complex would significantly improve coordination, efficiency and productivity by bringing Commission staff together under one roof.

He disclosed that the facility consists of a central nine-storey tower flanked by two seven-storey wings and is equipped with modern conference rooms featuring interpretation facilities, archives, kitchenettes, banking halls, restaurants, a clinic, gymnasium, shops and even a daycare centre for nursing mothers.

Despite celebrating the physical accomplishment, the ECOWAS Commission President stressed that infrastructure alone could not guarantee progress.

“Buildings do not deliver transformation; people and institutions do,” he said, urging member states to ensure that the headquarters becomes a centre of excellence that drives innovation, strengthens collaboration and delivers tangible benefits to citizens across the sub-region.

Representing President Xi Jinping, Ambassador Yu described the building as the “Eye of West Africa” and a flagship achievement under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

He said the headquarters reflects China’s enduring support for African integration and demonstrates the strength of China-Africa relations.

The ambassador noted that China continues to pursue cooperation with Africa based on sincerity, mutual respect, friendship and shared development.

He recalled that during the Beijing Summit of FOCAC, China and African leaders adopted an ambitious framework for building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future through six major pillars and ten partnership actions.

According to Yu, China will continue to support ECOWAS in promoting regional peace, economic development and improved living standards.

He pledged that Beijing would deepen cooperation in infrastructure development, digital economy, agriculture, food security, trade and investment, while fully implementing China’s zero-tariff policy for eligible African exports to strengthen Africa’s productive capacity.

The ambassador also called for stronger cultural, educational, youth and sporting exchanges, noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Africa and has been designated the Year of China-Africa People-to-People and Cultural Exchanges.

“China remains forever a trustworthy, sincere friend and a reliable partner to ECOWAS and all West African nations,” Yu declared.

Delivering President Bola Tinubu’s message, Vice President Shettima described the commissioning as both the inauguration of a landmark building and the renewal of ECOWAS’ founding covenant of solidarity, integration and shared prosperity.

He said nations and regional communities endure because their people refuse to abandon the ties that bind them together, insisting that the new headquarters stands as a reminder of the vision of ECOWAS’ founding fathers more than five decades ago.

The Vice President commended the ECOWAS Commission for delivering the ambitious project and expressed appreciation to China for financing the complex, describing Beijing as a dependable development partner whose own economic transformation offers valuable lessons for Africa.

While acknowledging ECOWAS’ achievements in peacebuilding, democratic governance, economic cooperation and the free movement of people and goods, Shettima warned that the region still faces daunting challenges, including terrorism, violent extremism, food insecurity, climate change, economic vulnerability, public health threats and rising unemployment among young people.

He argued that regional integration must now move beyond facilitating trade to building productive economies capable of creating jobs and sustaining growth.

“The hour has come to transform our regional market into a regional production base,” he said.

“We must deepen industrialisation, strengthen regional value chains, expand intra-regional trade and unlock innovation, manufacturing and investment opportunities for our young people.”

According to him, West Africa cannot continue to depend on imported goods if it hopes to achieve genuine economic independence.

“Our integration must increasingly be driven by what we produce rather than by what we consume because a community that consumes what it does not make will forever remain at the mercy of the goodwill of others,” he said.

Shettima also urged member states to strengthen political cooperation and collective security while keeping the door open to countries that have withdrawn from ECOWAS, stressing that regional integration has become indispensable to peace, stability and sustainable development.

He expressed confidence that the headquarters would become a centre for visionary leadership, innovation and collective decision-making capable of advancing the welfare of West Africans.

Together, the three speeches reflected a common theme: that while the new headquarters is an important physical achievement, its true significance will depend on the decisions taken within its walls.

For ECOWAS, the building represents not only a new administrative home but also a renewed commitment to regional integration at a time when West Africa is confronting complex political, economic and security challenges.

For China, it reinforces an expanding strategic partnership with West Africa built around infrastructure, trade and development cooperation.

And for Nigeria, as host nation, the commissioning underscores its continued central role in the affairs of ECOWAS and its determination to support the bloc’s pursuit of peace, stability and economic prosperity across the region.