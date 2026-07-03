US-Nigeria Bilateral Trade Rises 14% to Nearly $15 Billion in 2025

Nume Ekeghe





Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Mission in Nigeria, Keith Heffern, said trade between Nigeria and the United States rose by 14 per cent in 2025 to nearly $15 billion, reinforcing Nigeria’s position as America’s second-largest trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Heffern made the disclosure recently during the U.S. Mission’s celebration of the 250th Independence Day of the United States, held at the U.S. Consul General’s Residence in Lagos.

Heffern said the increase in bilateral trade reflected the deepening commercial relationship between both countries, driven by growing investment, stronger private sector collaboration and expanding opportunities across key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

He said, “As the United States places trade and investment at the heart of our engagement across Africa, dynamic cities like Lagos with its energy, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit play a critical role in driving economic growth and expanding commercial ties between our two nations.

“Nigeria is now the United States’ second-largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa. In 2025, two-way trade between our countries reached nearly $15 billion, a 14 percent increase over 2024! These aren’t just numbers. With more than 100 U.S. companies operating in Nigeria, they represent jobs, opportunities, and economic transformation for Americans and Nigerians.”

Heffern stated that trade and investment had become central to U.S. engagement across Africa, with Lagos playing a strategic role due to its vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and growing innovation landscape.

To further deepen commercial ties, Heffern said the U.S. mission had partnered with Nigeria’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to implement the five-year U.S.-Nigeria Commercial and Investment Partnership.

According to him, now in its second year, the initiative has emerged as a flagship platform for advancing bilateral economic cooperation.

Heffern stated, “As a private sector-led initiative, we have nearly 50 U.S. and Nigerian companies uniting business leaders and policymakers to remove barriers to trade and investment. In January, Lagos hosted the first ministerial-level meeting under the partnership.

“Through this partnership, we have advanced cooperation in three strategic sectors: agriculture, the digital economy and infrastructure, to drive long-term growth and shared prosperity.”

Beyond trade, Heffern said security cooperation between both countries remained critical to creating an enabling environment for investment and economic growth.

He cited recent collaboration between the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (NDLEA), which led to the dismantling of a major transnational criminal organisation involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.

He also highlighted ongoing cooperation in maritime security, stating that the recent participation of the U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander at the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary underscored both countries’ shared commitment to regional stability.

Heffern said, “We are also working together to strengthen maritime security. Last month, the U.S. Naval Forces Africa Vice Commander joined the Nigerian Navy’s 70th Anniversary celebrations, reaffirming our commitment to strengthening regional security through African-led, U.S.-supported partnerships. Beyond trade and investment, another powerful force that brings our countries together is culture.”

The U.S. diplomat said cultural exchanges continued to strengthen bilateral relations, pointing to the growing global influence of Nigerian Afrobeats alongside America’s Motown legacy.

Heffern added that the United States was also demonstrating its long-term commitment to Nigeria through the construction of its new Consulate General complex in Eko Atlantic, which he described as one of America’s most significant investments anywhere in the world and a lasting symbol of the enduring partnership between both nations.