MeCure Closes H1 with Stable BBB GCR Outlook, Halal Certification

Kayode Tokede

MeCure Industries Plc closed the first half of 2026 on a strong note, marked by the affirmation of its national scale issuer ratings by GCR Ratings, the award of Halal certification, and the launch of two new products.

GCR Ratings affirmed MeCure Industries Plc’s long-term issuer rating at BBB(NG) and short-term issuer rating at A3(NG), with the company’s long-term outlook revised to Stable. The rating agency said the decision was supported by improvements in MeCure’s competitive position, sound earnings performance, ongoing expansion, product innovation, and wider market penetration. GCR also noted the company’s diversified portfolio of more than 140 formulations across five therapeutic classes, its extensive distribution network, and its relationships with suppliers and technical partners.

During the period, MeCure also received Halal certification, reinforcing the company’s commitment to quality, compliance, and broader consumer accessibility. For the everyday consumer, Halal certification means that the certified products have been reviewed to ensure that their ingredients, sourcing, handling, and production processes comply with recognised Halal requirements. In practical terms, it gives Muslim consumers greater confidence that the medicines they use are permissible, while also providing an additional layer of assurance around transparency, product integrity, and manufacturing discipline.

The certification is expected to support trust among customers, healthcare professionals, distributors, and institutional partners, while strengthening MeCure’s positioning in markets where Halal-compliant products are an important consideration.

In June 2026, MeCure further expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of Fluconazole Capsules and EBU Suspension. Fluconazole Capsules add to the company’s antifungal offering, while EBU Suspension, an ibuprofen oral suspension, strengthens MeCure’s paediatric and family care range.

As MeCure enters the second half of 2026, the company said it remains focused on deepening local manufacturing, improving access to quality medicines, expanding its product pipeline, and delivering sustainable value to shareholders.