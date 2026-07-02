ASHRAE Nigeria Inaugurates  Systems Donated to UNILAG Medical Centre

As part of efforts aimed at improving the indoor environment quality, Young Engineers of American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (ASHRAE) Nigeria Chapter has donated refrigeration and cooling systems ( BREATH) to the University of Lagos Medical Centre, Akoka campus, Lagos.

According to ASHRAE YEA Chair, Abraham Okoko, “ the BREATH project, is for improved air quality, and thermal comfort of the indoor and environment of the Medical Centre, UNILAG Akoka campus, Lagos by the young engineers of ASHRAE Nigeria Chapter.”

In their presentation, Project Team Leads, Favour Olayode and Olamide Mubarak, outlined the project’s key impacts, relevant details, and benefits.

“This would purify, improve energy efficiency, lighting and enhance thermal comfort of the Medical Center facility users,” they said.

Also speaking, ASHRAE Nigeria chapter President (2025-2026),Franklin Olatunji, during an interview, thanked the young engineer members (YEA) for the gesture and urged them to uphold their dedication to serving humanity and promoting a sustainable world as professionals.

He explained that young engineers in ASHRAE are 35 years old and younger members of the society of the heating, refrigeration and air conditioning professionals across over 132 countries.

“ASHRAE is present in over 132 nations of the world with 15,000 members, and new chapter members are always welcomed in Nigeria” he stated.