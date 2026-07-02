Akpoti-Uduaghan Applauds Air Peace’s Humanitarian Evacuation of 533 Nigerians

• Commends airline’s patriotism, praises collaboration with federal government

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has commended Air Peace for successfully evacuating 533 stranded Nigerians from South Africa, describing the exercise as a demonstration of patriotism, compassion, and corporate commitment to national service.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator for Kogi Central Senatorial District, praised the airline following the completion of its second humanitarian evacuation mission carried out in collaboration with the federal government.

Air Peace announced on Tuesday that it had safely returned another 271 Nigerians from South Africa aboard one of its Boeing 777-200 aircraft, bringing the total number of evacuees in two separate missions to 533.

The airline said the latest exercise was its 16th humanitarian and evacuation mission, reflecting its continued involvement in emergency response operations for Nigerians facing crises abroad.

Reacting to the development, in a statement on Wednesday, Akpoti-Uduaghan lauded the airline’s management and staff for prioritising national interest over commercial considerations.

She said the successful evacuation demonstrated that corporate leadership extended beyond profitability to include compassion, patriotism, and service to humanity.

According to her, the return of the stranded Nigerians underscores the importance of ensuring that citizens are not abandoned during emergencies and highlights the values of solidarity and national responsibility.

The senator also praised the partnership between Air Peace and the federal government, saying it illustrates the benefits of collaboration between public institutions and the private sector in addressing humanitarian challenges.

She stated such cooperation strengthened public confidence in Nigeria’s emergency response capacity and set a positive example for other corporate organisations.

Akpoti-Uduaghan urged businesses across the country to emulate Air Peace’s commitment to humanitarian service and national development, particularly at a time when many Nigerians abroad continued to face uncertainties.

She welcomed the evacuated citizens back to the country and expressed hope that they would successfully reunite with their families and rebuild their lives.

The lawmaker described Air Peace as a dependable national partner whose humanitarian interventions had continued to enhance its reputation within and outside Nigeria.

Over the years, the airline has undertaken several evacuation operations involving Nigerians caught in conflict zones and other emergency situations across different parts of the world.

The latest operation further reinforced its role in supporting the country’s humanitarian response efforts while expanding its record of corporate social responsibility.