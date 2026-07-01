  • Wednesday, 1st July, 2026

NSC Names Enekwechi as Team Nigeria’s Male Captain for 2026 C’Wealth Games

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The National Sports Commission (NSC) has named Nigeria’s Shot Put star, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, as the nation’s male captain for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow Scotland.

The U.S-based 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medalist will co-lead the Nigerian team alongside two-time Olympic Champion, Folashade Oluwafemiayowho is the female captain for Team Nigeria at the Games.

33 year-old Enekwechi is the current African Champion and he is also the 2019 African Games champion alongside his status as the reigning National Sports Festival Champion.

The Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, said that the choice of both Chukwuebuka Enekwechi and Folashade Oluwafemiayo resonates perfectly with the vision of the Commission to have a clear mentorship pathway for the country’s young athletes to aspire for greatness in their chosen sports.

“We have picked individuals who do not only have a strong track records in their various sports but are also clear mentors to the young athletes for how they have sacrificially dedicated themselves to the country with utmost integrity and respect throughout their careers.”

“The decision to pick them to lead Team Nigeria to the Commonwealth Games is to also let them know that the country appreciates them for all they have been doing to put the Nation’s flag on the global map and their labour will not be in vain, especially under the Renewed Hope Agenda for sports of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR”, he said.

Team Nigeria is expected to depart Nigeria on Thursday, July 2nd 2026, for a three-week training camp in Aberdeen, before the start of the Commonwealth Games on the 23rd of July 2026 in Glasgow.

Team Nigeria athletes and their officials are already basking in the euphoria of the team’s designer Puma apparels that they will be donning at the Games, which will be unveiled on today, (Wednesday, July 1) by the National Sports Commission.

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