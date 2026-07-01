FTSE Russell to Review Nigeria’s Frontier Market Upgrade After T+1 Transition

Kayode Tokede





The FTSE Russell, yesterday said it has placed its planned reclassification of Nigeria back to Frontier Market status under “further review.”

The Nigerian capital market, July 1 2026 joined the United States, others to achieve a historic milestone with the successful transition to a T+1 settlement cycle, becoming the first market in Africa to implement the shortened settlement framework designed to enhance efficiency, reduce risk, and improve global competitiveness.

The transition means that securities transactions executed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) will now settle one business day after trading, allowing investors to receive cash or securities faster than under the previous T+2 framework.

FTSE Russell, a global index provider in a statement noted that the decision was to allow the index provider to thoroughly assess how Nigeria’s recent transition to a shortened T+1 settlement cycle (clearing and settling trades one business day after execution) affects international institutional investors.

The global index provider stated that it would provide a definitive update on Nigeria’s potential return to the Frontier Market index by the end of August 2026.

Nigeria had originally been upgraded from “Unclassified” back to “Frontier Market” status during the March 2026 interim review—with an effective implementation date set for September 2026.

FTSE Russell noted that the reclassification would now be decided after its assessment of the T+1 impact on the market.

“From 01 June 2026, the Nigerian equity market transitioned from a T+2 to T+1 settlement cycle, which could result in Nigeria becoming a de facto prefunded market for international institutional investors.

“A requirement to prefund equity trades is deemed a negative for the ‘Settlement Cycle (DvP)’ criterion, which is one of the five core FTSE Quality of Markets criteria required for attaining Frontier market status within the FTSE Equity Country Classification scheme.

“Consequently, the reclassification of Nigeria is under further review to assess the implications of the transition to a T+1 settlement cycle for international institutional investors.

“FTSE Russell will provide an update on the status of Nigeria’s potential reclassification to Frontier market status by the end of August 2026,” the organisation stated.