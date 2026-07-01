Fernandes Details How New FIFA Support Driving  Cape Verde’s Meteoric Rise  

As Cape Verde prepare to take on cup holders Argentina on Friday night in the Round of 32 of the ongoing World Cup in North America, football aficionados surprised at the good runs of the Blue Sharks have been told not to look any further.

Gelson Fernandes, FIFA Deputy Director in-charge of Members Associations, Regional Director – Africa, insisted yesterday that the massive support that Cape Verde has enjoyed from FIFA is what is driving the growth of the game in the country.

Fernandes is not new to Cape Verde. He understands the country like the back of his hands. He was born there before his parents moved to Switzerland aged just five years.

“FIFA’s support has been, and continues to be, essential for Cabo Verde; for its federation and for the broader development of football in the country.

“The federation is truly a role model, given the difficulties it has faced in the past and the natural challenges of organizing football across an archipelago, from logistics to infrastructure,” he noted.

Fernandes who scored Switzerland’s lone goal winner against Spain at 2010 World Cup in South Africa, before joining FIFA in August 2022, admitted that the world football body has worked closely with the Cape Verde Football federation towards finding solutions to several issues.

“We (FIFA) work closely with Cabo Verde to find the best solutions: ensuring players have opportunities to compete, that championships can take place, and that knowledge is transferred; whether to referees or to those managing teams at every level. And it has worked.,”

And of course, credit should go to the Cape Verde football federation for the judicious use of resources from FIFA.

“Cabo Verde has made strategic use of FIFA Forward resources to expand football infrastructure, strengthen competitive structures, and support national team development across the archipelago.

“In total, so far, we are talking about 17 different projects from the construction of artificial pitches in the Santa Cruz municipality on Santiago Island, which have benefited multiple teams in the region and created more opportunities for young people to play, to the renovation of the Adérito Sena Stadium on the island of São Vicente, and continued support for the national teams, including the Under-17s. These are concrete examples of the impact FIFA Forward can have on a federation”

The FIFA official also stressed that the new World Cup’s 48-team format has also helped not only Cape Verde but other countries in Africa to record landmark feats of reaching the knockout phase of the Mundial.

“This World Cup cycle is already historic for so many African nations Cabo Verde, but also DR Congo, South Africa, and others reaching the knockout stages.

“It is creating lifetime memories for people, and on a personal level, I found it deeply emotional, because these successes reinforce the bond between those born outside their country of origin and the land of their parents.

“It strengthens that connection and makes it a source of even greater pride it’s beautiful to witness.

“For me, each time I witness the team playing at this World Cup is a new achievement. I am incredibly proud of everyone who worked alongside us to build this,” stressed Fernandes.

He concludes that reaching the knockout stage “ brings real happiness, and naturally some pride, because of the work we put in and the impact FIFA has been able to have in a country like Cabo Verde.”