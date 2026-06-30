NIMASA Launches Seafarers’ Discharge Book Portal

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has launched the Seafarer Discharge Book Management Portal, a digital platform designed to streamline the application, verification, processing and issuance of Seafarers’ Discharge Books.

The portal was unveiled as part of activities marking the 2026 Day of the Seafarer celebration in Lagos, themed “Carrying the World Trade. Carrying the Risk,” underscoring the Agency’s commitment to improving service delivery, enhancing maritime safety standards and strengthening the global competitiveness of Nigerian seafarers through digital innovation.

Speaking at the launch, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, described the platform as a significant milestone in the Agency’s digital transformation agenda.

According to him, “As we celebrate the men and women who keep global trade moving, it is imperative that we also provide them with efficient and secure systems that support their professional development.”