Lagos Expands Forensic, Cybersecurity Capacity to Boost Prosecution

Steve Aya

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the State is investing heavily in forensic science and cybersecurity, to close the evidence gap that often hinders successful prosecution of criminal cases in Nigeria. The Governor made the disclosure while declaring open the 2026 Global Forensics Summit in Lagos, organised by the International Academy of Forensics in collaboration with The Guardian Newspaper Nigeria..

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Mrs Aderinsola Olanrewaju, Mr Governor said many criminal cases fail in court, not because suspects are unavailable, but because investigators are unable to present credible scientific evidence capable of withstanding judicial scrutiny. He described the disconnect between investigations and successful prosecution, as one of the biggest challenges facing Nigeria’s criminal justice system.

Mr Governor said Lagos has responded by investing in modern forensic infrastructure, including the establishment of West Africa’s first DNA and Forensic Centre in 2017. According to him, the ISO-accredited facility has supported investigations involving homicide, sexual offences and human remains identification, while a second phase covering toxicology and forensic chemistry is currently underway.

Sanwo-Olu also highlighted key justice sector reforms introduced by the State, including virtual court proceedings, the Lagos Criminal Information System and the prohibition of media parade of suspects. He added that Lagos was the first sub-national government in Nigeria, to establish a fully operational Cybersecurity Operations Centre for real-time monitoring and response to cyber threats.

Speaking on the Summit theme, “Forensic Investigation and Criminal Intelligence: Strengthening the Administration of Justice in the Age of Technological Advancement”, the Governor noted that crimes have become increasingly sophisticated, making technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital forensics and cyber intelligence indispensable tools in modern investigations.

He urged stakeholders to uphold the highest standards in evidence collection, and analysis to strengthen public confidence in the justice system.

Earlier, Emeritus Professor of Botany at the University of Lagos and Distinguished Fellow of the International Academy of Forensics, Prof Dele Olowokudejo, described the Summit as a strategic platform for collaboration among experts in forensic science, law, security, academia and public administration. He said technological advancements have not only transformed criminal activities, but also provided powerful tools for combating crime and improving justice delivery.

In a keynote address, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, represented by Justice Olutoyin Ipaye, stressed that justice remains the foundation of nation-building and sustainable development. Also speaking at the event, retired Judge and legal scholar, Justice Alaba Omolaye-Ajileye, underscored the importance of Nigeria’s legal framework in supporting forensic investigations, noting that digital evidence, forensic accounting and cyber intelligence have become critical tools in tackling modern crime and strengthening the administration of justice.