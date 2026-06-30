Empowering Bayelsa Communities for Climate Resilience: How NCF Is Advancing Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forest Restoration

Bennett Oghifo

Communities in Bayelsa State are increasingly experiencing the realities of climate change, from shifting rainfall patterns to declining soil productivity and pressure on forest ecosystems. In response, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), with support from the Ford Foundation, is implementing a targeted intervention to strengthen resilience, improve livelihoods, and promote biodiversity conservation in the support zone of the proposed Edumanon National Park. The initiative will target Idema, Obeduma, and Eboh communities.

The initiative integrates Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA), women-led economic empowerment, youth engagement in forest restoration, and strengthened community governance systems, creating a holistic model for climate action at the grassroots level.

Mr. Shittu Usman the project officer highlights, “The project is designed to build a strong foundation for community-led climate resilience by combining livelihood support, environmental conservation, and local governance. Through continuous engagement and capacity building, we hope to encourage long-term sustainable practices across the communities.”

Building Climate-Smart Agriculture Capacity

At the heart of the intervention is sustainable agriculture. A total of 100 community members, including men, women, and youths, were trained on Climate Smart Agriculture practices. The training focused on sustainable land preparation, crop diversification, soil fertility management, and climate-resilient farming techniques.

To ensure practical application, 1,000 improved plantain suckers were distributed across the three communities. Demonstration farms were also established, serving as local learning hubs where farmers can observe and replicate best practices to improve yields and adapt to climate variability.

Mr. Leslie Odu (CDC Chairman) says, “This programme is helping to deepen awareness within our communities about the importance of conservation and sustainable resource management. The engagement with local leaders is also encouraging stronger community participation in protecting our forests and mangroves for future generations.”

Women Driving Food Security and Household Income

Recognising the central role of women in food systems and family nutrition, 40 women were trained in vegetable gardening techniques. The training emphasised small-scale, high-yield production methods, organic manure use, and efficient water management practices.

Participants received improved vegetable seeds such as okra, tomato, and pumpkin. This intervention is expected to strengthen household nutrition, enhance food security, and provide an additional source of income for women and their families.

Mrs. Rose Ebufu speaks about the benefit of the training, “The vegetable gardening training has given me new knowledge and skills that I believe will help improve food production for my family and create additional income opportunities. I am grateful for the opportunity to learn and participate.”

Youth Leading Reforestation and Green Jobs

Young people in the communities were also engaged as key drivers of environmental restoration. Forty youths were trained in forest tree nursery development and management, including seed selection, germination, and transplanting techniques.

Following the training, the youths successfully raised 40,000 tree seedlings within a few weeks. These seedlings are intended for future planting in degraded forest areas, contributing to reforestation, carbon sequestration, and long-term ecosystem restoration.

Strengthening Community Forest Governance

Beyond livelihoods and restoration, the project also focused on governance. NCF facilitated dialogue sessions with community and religious leaders on mangrove and forest protection, sustainable resource use, and the prevention of illegal exploitation of forest resources.

A key outcome of these engagements is the commitment by local leaders to develop and enforce community byelaws aimed at protecting forest ecosystems. This strengthens local ownership and ensures sustainability of conservation efforts.

Dr. Joseph Onoja, Director General, Nigerian Conservation Foundation speaks of the importance of the initiative in the long run, “Lasting conservation outcomes are more achievable when local communities are equipped with the knowledge, tools, and opportunities to participate meaningfully. This intervention reflects NCF’s commitment to supporting people-centered approaches that promote both environmental sustainability and resilient livelihoods.”

A Holistic Model for Climate Justice

The intervention demonstrates how integrated community-based approaches can address both environmental and socio-economic challenges. By combining agriculture, forestry, and governance, the programme supports climate resilience while improving livelihoods.

As climate impacts intensify across Nigeria, models like this highlight the importance of empowering local communities as active partners in conservation and sustainable development.