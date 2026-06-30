Appraisal of Public Interest Lawsuit Seeking to Halt NYSC Deployments to Alleged “High-Security-Risk States”

This article by Sylvester Udemezue examines whether the recent public interest lawsuit seeking to restrain the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from deploying Corps members to “high-security-risk States” out of concern for the safety of Young Nigerians, offers a viable path forward, or risks substituting judicial intervention for the more urgent tasks of security sector reform, intelligence improvement, and governance

Introduction

The recent suit reportedly instituted by Messrs. Olukunle Edun, SAN, and John Aikpokpo-Martins, seeking judicial intervention to prevent the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from posting Corp members to what they describe as “high-security-risk States”, has understandably attracted public sympathy and media attention.

At first glance, the suit appears noble, compassionate, and well-intentioned. After all, who would argue against the safety of Nigerian youths? Who would oppose measures aimed at protecting NYSC members from insecurity? Yet, public discourse must rise above emotions and sentiments. Good intentions, however commendable, do not necessarily translate into sound law, effective governance, workable public policy, or sustainable solutions. The true test of every public-interest action lies not merely in the nobility of its objective, but in the legality, practicality, enforceability, and societal utility of the remedies it seeks. It is against this background, that this commentary respectfully examines the conceptual, legal, practical, and policy challenges inherent in the suit.

My purpose is not to diminish the patriotic motives of the Applicants. Far from it. Rather, it is to interrogate whether the litigation itself is capable of achieving its stated objectives, and whether the courts are the proper forum for resolving the issues raised.

Public-Interest Litigation Must Remain Solution-Oriented. Public-interest litigation occupies an important place in every constitutional democracy. Historically, public-interest suits have expanded civil liberties, promoted governmental accountability, protected vulnerable groups, and strengthened constitutional governance. However, public-interest litigation was never intended to become an avenue for symbolic activism, or headline-grabbing interventions that offer little or no realistic pathway toward solving the problem complained of. A lawsuit may attract public applause and media attention, yet, contribute virtually nothing to resolving the underlying challenge.

The ultimate question therefore remains: “Will the reliefs sought, if granted, make Nigeria safer?” If the answer is uncertain, then the utility of the litigation itself becomes questionable.

The Foundational Problem: What is a “High-Security-Risk State”?

This is perhaps, the most fundamental weakness in the entire action. The suit proceeds on the assumption that there exists an identifiable category known as “high-security-risk states”. One immediately asks: Which States are those? Who designated them? By what legal authority? Under what statute? Pursuant to what regulation? Based on what objective criteria? For what duration? This is because to the best of public knowledge, no Nigerian law presently classifies States into “safe States,” “unsafe States,” “high-risk States,” or “low-risk States”. Neither the Constitution nor the NYSC Act, contain any such categorisation. No Gazette appears to have established such classifications. No known judicial decision has done so. No statutory agency appears vested with the authority to officially classify Nigerian States, in the manner contemplated by the suit. The concept therefore, appears more political and descriptive than legal and definitional. Yet, courts adjudicate legal rights, legal duties, and legal statuses; not abstract descriptions lacking legal certainty.

Nigeria has No Completely Safe State

Another conceptual difficulty is that, insecurity is not confined to any particular region of Nigeria. Kidnapping has occurred in Abuja. Terror attacks have occurred in the Federal Capital Territory. Banditry has occurred in parts of the North-West. Insurgency, banditry and terrorism have affected parts of the North-East and North-West. Cult violence has occurred in the South-South. Communal conflicts, kidnappings and banditry have occurred in North-Central States. Kidnappings and violent crimes have occurred in parts of the South-East and South-West. Indeed, hardly any State can honestly claim absolute immunity from security challenges.

If insecurity exists in varying forms and degrees nationwide, where exactly should NYSC members be posted? Would the court be expected to draw a security map of Nigeria? Would it establish categories of risk? Would it update such categories weekly, monthly, or annually?

These questions reveal the inherent difficulties in the reliefs sought. Who determines security risk? This issue deserves particular emphasis.

Security assessment is a highly specialised and dynamic exercise. It involves intelligence gathering; threat analysis; military evaluation; operational surveillance; risk forecasting; strategic response planning. These are functions traditionally performed by security agencies and executive authorities.

Courts are not Intelligence Institutions

Judges are not security analysts. The judicial process, is not designed for continuous threat assessment. A courtroom is therefore, ill-suited to determining whether Zamfara is more dangerous than Benue, whether Borno is safer than Plateau, or whether Kaduna is presently riskier than the Federal Capital Territory. Such determinations require expertise, information, and operational capacities that courts do not possess.

The Suit Appears to Invite the Court into a Policy Arena

The Constitution establishes a clear separation of powers. The Judiciary interprets law. The legislature makes law. The executive formulates and implements policy. Security deployment decisions are quintessential executive functions. The question of where NYSC members should be posted, subject of course, to applicable laws, is primarily an administrative and policy question. The courts can intervene where rights are clearly violated, or where governmental action is unlawful. But, where the dispute essentially concerns policy preferences and administrative judgements, judicial restraint becomes necessary. Otherwise, courts risk being transformed into super-administrators, super-security advisers, and super-policy makers. That was never the constitutional design.

The Bankruptcy Analogy

An analogy may help illustrate the point. Suppose a person files an action seeking an order restraining a company from appointing an individual as a director, on the ground that the proposed appointee is an undischarged bankrupt. The obvious question would be: Where is the declaration of bankruptcy? Which court declared him bankrupt? When was the order made? A bankruptcy allegation cannot simply be presumed. It must first be established, through a recognised legal process. Similarly, before a court can be asked to prohibit deployment to “high-security-risk States”, one would expect some prior legal, statutory, administrative, or authoritative designation identifying those States. Absent of such designation, the court is effectively invited to create the classification itself. That is where the conceptual difficulty lies. What Constructive Engagement Preceded the Litigation?

Another important question concerns process. Litigation should ordinarily be a last resort, not the first. One therefore, wonders: Did the Applicants formally engage the NYSC before approaching the court? Did they submit policy memoranda? Did they seek meetings with relevant authorities? Did they propose security reforms? Did they advocate legislative amendments? Did they recommend specific redeployment frameworks? Did they engage the Ministry of Youth Development? Did they consult security agencies? If such engagements occurred, they should be publicly highlighted, because they would demonstrate a genuine effort to solve the problem before resorting to litigation. If they did not occur, then legitimate questions arise as to whether litigation was prematurely chosen over dialogue and policy engagement. Public-interest litigation should complement constructive engagement, not replace it.

Existing Redeployment Mechanisms Already Exist

The suit also appears to overlook an important practical reality. The NYSC already operates redeployment mechanisms. Corps members are not entirely without remedies. Applications for redeployment are routinely considered under various circumstances, including medical grounds; marital grounds; compassionate grounds; and exceptional circumstances. The obvious question therefore is: Are corps members who genuinely face security concerns presently denied consideration? If deficiencies exist, would administrative reform not offer a faster and more practical solution than years of litigation? One must be careful not to create the impression that NYSC members are completely helpless, when existing mechanisms already provide avenues for relief.

The Enforcement Problem

Assuming the Applicants succeed, another challenge emerges. How exactly would the judgement be enforced? Would the NYSC cease deployments to entire States? Would deployment decisions depend on daily security reports? Would a single attack render a State ineligible? Would improved security automatically restore eligibility? Who would make these determinations? The court? The NYSC? The Attorney-General? Security agencies? The practical difficulties appear, endless. A remedy that cannot be clearly implemented may ultimately create more confusion than certainty.

The Real Solution Lies Elsewhere

The tragedy of insecurity in Nigeria, cannot be solved through deployment restrictions. Restricting postings does not eliminate terrorism. It does not stop banditry. It does not dismantle kidnapping syndicates. It does not improve intelligence gathering. It does not strengthen law enforcement. It does not address unemployment. It does not cure governance failures. At best, it manages one consequence of insecurity, while leaving the root causes untouched. The real solution lies in comprehensive security reform, improved intelligence architecture, better policing, economic development, stronger institutions, and more effective governance. Those are the measures, capable of producing lasting change.

Conclusion

The concern for the welfare and safety of NYSC members is entirely legitimate, and deserves universal support. However, respect for the objective of a lawsuit does not preclude scrutiny of its assumptions, methodology, and practicality. With the greatest respect to the distinguished Applicants, the suit appears to raise more questions than it answers. It seeks reliefs, founded upon a classification that has not been clearly defined. It invites the Judiciary into a field traditionally occupied by security experts and policy makers. It presents significant enforcement difficulties. It overlooks existing administrative mechanisms. And most importantly, it offers no obvious pathway toward addressing the root causes of insecurity.

Public-interest litigation is at its most effective when it produces practical solutions, strengthens institutions, and advances constitutional governance. Where a lawsuit is unlikely to achieve those objectives, society must have the courage to ask difficult questions; not out of hostility to the litigants, but out of commitment to meaningful and lasting solutions. Nigeria’s insecurity challenge is real. Its consequences are painful. Its victims deserve protection. But, not every public problem is amenable to judicial resolution. Sometimes the most effective remedy lies not in the courtroom, but in constructive engagement, policy reform, institutional strengthening, and responsible governance. That, respectfully, is the conversation we ought to be having.

Sylvester Udemezue (Udems), Proctor, The Reality Ministry of Truth, Law and Justice