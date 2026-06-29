Voters Urged to Use Performance Records as Yardstick in Electing Lawmakers

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

As candidates of political parties keep fine-tuning their strategies ahead of the 2027 general election, youth leaders in the Southeast zone have advised voters to consider the track records of candidates in choosing their lawmakers.

The youths, under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders(COSEYL), particularly directed their advice to the people of Ikwano/Umuahia federal constituency, saying that they should make the right choice in 2027.

In a statement signed by the President-General, Goodluck Ibem, and Publicity Secretary, COSEYL, Okey Nwaogu, urged the people of Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency to choose the former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji.

Orji, who was the Speaker of the seventh Abia House and is now the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is considered the major opponent of the incumbent representative of Ikwuano/Umuahia, Hon Obi Aguocha of the Labour Party.

But COSEYL, which describes itself as the apex socio-political youth organisation in the South-east geopolitical zone, endorsed Orji, citing his antecedents as a two-term member of the Abia State legislature, during which he served as the Majority Leader and capped it off as the Speaker.

The group said: “We call on the patriotic and progressive people of Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency to seize the historic opportunity in 2027 to get it right by voting massively for Rt. Hon. Enyinnaya Chinedum Orji.

“The 2027 election is not just another political contest. It is a defining moment to choose between proven performance and empty rhetoric, between visible achievements and unfulfilled promises, between experience and experimentation.

“Our position is unequivocal: Rt. Hon. Enyinnaya Chinedum Orji has demonstrated the leadership capacity, commitment, and passion required to effectively represent the people of Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency.”

In rooting for Orji, the youth leaders recalled that during his tenure as Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, “he distinguished himself through purposeful leadership and initiatives that positively impacted the lives of countless citizens.”

According to them, Orji’s “record of service speaks louder than political propaganda, and his accomplishments remain a benchmark against which others are judged.

“In our assessment, the performances of those who served before him and those who came after him have only reinforced one undeniable truth: Rt. Hon. Enyinnaya Chinedum Orji remains the finest legislative leader the zone has produced.

“His experience, accessibility, and commitment to the welfare of the people make him the candidate to beat in the 2027 election.”

COSEYL noted that the people of Ikwuano/Umuahia “have witnessed plenty of politics of promises (hence) what they need now is a representative with a proven record of delivering results.”

It emphasised that “development is not achieved through speeches; it is achieved through action. Progress is not built on slogans; it is built on visionary leadership backed by performance.

“The era of recycling excuses must come to an end. The time has come to separate substance from mediocrity, performance from propaganda, and genuine leadership from mere political noise.”

The youth leaders said that the people of Ikwuano/Umuahia “deserve a representative who understands their aspirations, has the capacity to attract meaningful development, and possesses the courage to defend their interests at the National Assembly.”