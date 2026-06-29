Doris Ariole, Hadassah-Kaemedia Productions Bag 16 TINFF Nominations

Sunday Ehigiator

Award-winning filmmaker and screenwriter Doris Ariole has recorded another milestone on the international film festival circuit as two productions from the collaboration between Hadassah Christian Entertainment Network and the United States-based Kaemedia Networks secured a combined 16 nominations at the forthcoming Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) in Canada.

According to the nomination list released by the festival organisers, ‘Not Letting Us Go’ received six nominations, including Best Faith-Based Film, while Unboxing Love earned 10 nominations ahead of its world premiere at the festival.

The Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, regarded as one of the leading platforms showcasing Nollywood and African cinema in North America, is scheduled to hold from September 4 to 12, with the awards ceremony taking place on the closing day.

Reacting to the achievement, Ariole described the nominations as a reflection of the growing global acceptance of faith-based films produced to international standards.

“TINFF is a prestigious Canadian award-qualifying festival with a rigorous selection process and high standards. We submitted two films, Not Letting Us Go and Unboxing Love. Not Letting Us Go is already on YouTube and has been receiving remarkable audience engagement, while Unboxing Love will have its world premiere at the festival before its eventual release on our YouTube channel,” she said.

Ariole explained that although her productions are often classified as Christian films, she prefers to describe them as “Kingdom stories” because they are rooted in universal human experiences rather than religious stereotypes.

“These are stories that anyone can relate to, regardless of their faith. We promote the values and principles of God’s Kingdom through stories that offer hope, healing and comfort. We do not create films that judge or condemn people of other faiths. Our focus is on God’s love and grace for everyone,” she said.

She noted that Hadassah Productions has deliberately positioned itself to redefine faith-based filmmaking by combining inspiring narratives with world-class technical standards.

“For a long time, faith-based films were perceived as mediocre in production quality. We are changing that narrative. Our goal is to produce films that are technically strong enough for platforms like Netflix. That has always been our benchmark,” she added.

Ariole said the latest recognition builds on a decade of consistent international festival appearances and nominations.

“For the past 10 years, I have consistently received international selections and nominations. Since 2016, my films have been selected at festivals across North America. Even in Nigeria, I have received nominations from organisations such as the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). Our focus has always been on achieving global visibility for our work,” she said.

She dismissed suggestions that she was the only Nigerian filmmaker recognised by the festival.

“I’m not the only Nigerian selected. There are others. What distinguishes our work is the way we tell faith-based stories without being preachy or condemning. We present hope through compelling storytelling that resonates with audiences everywhere,” she said.

Ariole expressed optimism that both productions would make a strong impression on audiences and judges when the festival announces its screening schedule.