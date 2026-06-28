Kano Committed to Tinubu’s Re-election in 2027, Says Governor Yusuf, Allocates Plots of Land to Aides

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, yesterday said that his administration was fully committed to delivering victory for President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

Yusuf stated this during an interactive session with elected and appointed government officials at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

According to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the governor said Kano would mobilise overwhelming support for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“Kano State is fully committed to ensuring victory for the APC at all levels in the 2027 general election. We will lead the country in delivering overwhelming votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because we believe in the leadership and vision of this administration,” Yusuf said.

The governor directed all political appointees who had yet to register as members of the APC to do so immediately, saying every government official must identify with the ruling party and contribute to strengthening its structures across the state.

“If you are serving in this administration and you have not registered as a member of the APC, you should do so immediately.

“Every elected and appointed official must actively participate in building and strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 elections,” he said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to secure victory for the APC in the presidential, governorship, National Assembly, State Assembly, and local government elections.

“As a government, we remain committed to ensuring that the APC records victory at every level. Our responsibility goes beyond governance; we must also consolidate the party’s strength at the grassroots,” he added.

As part of efforts to motivate political office holders, the governor approved the allocation of plots of land to more than 300 political aides, including Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Senior Special Reporters, Special Reporters, and Personal Assistants.

He also approved the payment of N100,000 to each beneficiary.

Speaking at the meeting, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Ismail Falgore, said the APC had every reason to market President Tinubu’s achievements to the people of the state.

“We owe nobody an apology for marketing the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The people deserve to know what the President is doing, just as they can see the impact of constituency projects being executed with the support of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf,” Falgore said.

Also speaking, Kano APC Chairman Umar Haruna Doguwa said the party was prepared for the 2027 elections.

“The battle line has been drawn with the Kwankwasiyya movement. We are fully prepared, and by the grace of God, the APC will emerge victorious in the 2027 elections,” Doguwa said.