Lagos Academy Ranks among World’s Best for Environmental Innovation

A Nigerian charity-run school, Slum2School Green Academy in Epe, Lagos State has been shortlisted among the world’s top 10 schools in the ‘Environmental Action’ category of the 2026 World’s Best School Prizes.

Organised by T4 Education, the World’s Best School Prizes recognise schools making significant impact in community collaboration, environmental action, innovation, overcoming adversity and supporting healthy lives.

Slum2School Green Academy was recognised for advancing learning among 250 underserved children from eight riverine communities through a climate-smart, experiential learning model that enables students to gain up to three years of learning within a single academic year.

The school, built with locally sourced bamboo and wood, operates on solar energy and incorporates rainwater harvesting, waste recycling, school gardens and other sustainability initiatives into its curriculum, equipping pupils with practical environmental and entrepreneurial skills.

The winners will be selected by an independent Judging Academy, while all 50 shortlisted schools across the five categories will also compete for the Community Choice Award through a public vote. The top three finalists and overall winners will be announced in November, with shortlisted schools invited to the World Schools Summit in London in January 2027.

Commending the academy, Founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, Vikas Pota remarked, “This feat shows Nigerian schools truly stand among the best in the world. Each one of these exemplary schools shortlisted for this global schools prize has, in its own unique way, helped prepare young people for a world that has never seemed so uncertain.

In their classrooms, every day, these institutions show what works. And governments and schools across the world should learn from their shining examples.”