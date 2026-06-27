Journalist Clinches Kogi PDP Assembly Ticket, Vows Purposeful Representation

.Promises impactful laws, youth, women empowerment

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A journalist and media strategist, Samuel Idoko, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Ogugu State Constituency seat in the 2027 Kogi State House of Assembly election.

He pledged to champion people-oriented legislation and accountable representation if elected.

Idoko, who currently serves as Head of Media to Senator Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan, formally secured the party’s ticket after receiving the PDP Certificate of Return and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nomination forms.

The development officially confirmed him as the party’s standard-bearer for the constituency.

His emergence followed his unopposed nomination by the party, a development seen by stakeholders as a vote of confidence in his experience in media, legislative communication and grassroots engagement.

Speaking after receiving the certificate and nomination forms, Idoko described his emergence as a call to higher service, thanking God, the PDP leadership, delegates, party members and the people of Ogugu State Constituency for the confidence reposed in him.

“To the glory of God Almighty, I have received my PDP Certificate of Return and INEC nomination forms as the sole candidate of our great party for the Ogugu State Constituency in the 2027 Kogi State House of Assembly election. I am deeply humbled by this privilege and grateful for the confidence reposed in me,” he said.

He stressed that his ambition was driven by the desire to improve the welfare of the people rather than personal interest.

“This mandate is not about me; it is about the aspirations of our people. I remain committed to running an issue-based campaign that focuses on the needs, welfare and development of every community in Ogugu State Constituency,” he added.

The PDP candidate outlined his priorities should he win the election, promising to sponsor legislation that would improve infrastructure, expand access to quality education and healthcare, create economic opportunities for youths and women, and attract sustainable development projects to the constituency.

“If elected into the Kogi State House of Assembly, I will be a strong voice for our people. My commitment is to sponsor impactful legislation, attract meaningful development, empower our youths and women, and ensure that the interests of Ogugu State Constituency are effectively represented,” he pledged.

He also appealed to party faithful and residents of the constituency to remain united ahead of the 2027 polls, saying collective effort would be required to achieve electoral victory.

“I urge every member of our great party and all well-meaning sons and daughters of Ogugu to remain united. Together, we can build a constituency where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive. This is the beginning of a journey to deliver purposeful and accountable representation,” he said.

A native of Kogi East Senatorial District, Idoko has built a career in journalism, media strategy and public communication, earning recognition for his advocacy on youth empowerment, community development and good governance.