  • Friday, 26th June, 2026

Firm Drives National Payment Innovation at Digital Pay Expo

Business | 4 seconds ago

Nigeria’s sovereign domestic card scheme showcases Cowry terminal payment cards, virtual cards, tokenisation engine, loyalty platform, and a landmark initiative with Bank of Agriculture at the country’s premier digital payments gathering. 

AfriGO, Nigeria’s sovereign domestic card scheme, made a strong presence at the Digital Pay Expo 2026, held in Lagos.

In a keynote session, Executive Director and Chief Commercial Officer (ED/CCO) of AfriGO, Mr. Ugo Obasi, delivered a compelling address titled, “The AfriGO Journey: Driving Financial Inclusion Through Innovative Payment Solutions.” 

“AfriGO’s story is one of conviction, resilience, and a deep belief in Nigeria’s capacity to own and drive its payment future. Every product we are unveiling here is a direct response to the needs of Nigerians from the farmer in Benue to the student in Kano to the entrepreneur in Lagos. We are building infrastructure that works for everyone, powered by technology that is ours. The partnerships, the innovations, the platform we are building, this is what it means to put Nigeria first in payments,” Ugo Obasi.

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