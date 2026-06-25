  • Thursday, 25th June, 2026

NECO Releases 2026 BECE Result

Nigeria | 14 seconds ago

Laleye Dipo in Minns

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the result of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

186,291 candidates from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory and candidates from five foreign countries registered for and sat for the examinations in 12 subjects.

The examination commenced on 20th April, 2026 and was concluded on 30th April, 2026.

A statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations Alhaji Azeez Sani said
the result was released following the successful conclusion of the 2026 BECE Award Committee Meeting held at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna, Niger State.

According to Azeez Sani during the meeting, the Chairperson of the Award Committee, Dr. (Mrs) Folake Olatunji David, Director, Basic Education, Federal Ministry of Education, who represented the Minister of Education, Dr. Mauruf Tunji Alausa, expressed satisfaction with the processes leading to the successful release of the result.

He said the Award Committee Meeting was also attended by some Secondary School principals from across the Country as well as NECO Management.

He disclosed that the Award Committee has approved the date and time for the 2026 BECE re-sit examination between 22nd and 23rd of July, 2026 for Mathematics and English

” The Re-sit examination is to enable affected candidates remedy deficiencies in mathematics and English Studies, which allows them gain the necessary certification for admission and placement into Senior Secondary School (SSS1) without repeating a full academic year”, Azeez Sani said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.