NECO Releases 2026 BECE Result

Laleye Dipo in Minns

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the result of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

186,291 candidates from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory and candidates from five foreign countries registered for and sat for the examinations in 12 subjects.

The examination commenced on 20th April, 2026 and was concluded on 30th April, 2026.

A statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations Alhaji Azeez Sani said

the result was released following the successful conclusion of the 2026 BECE Award Committee Meeting held at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna, Niger State.

According to Azeez Sani during the meeting, the Chairperson of the Award Committee, Dr. (Mrs) Folake Olatunji David, Director, Basic Education, Federal Ministry of Education, who represented the Minister of Education, Dr. Mauruf Tunji Alausa, expressed satisfaction with the processes leading to the successful release of the result.

He said the Award Committee Meeting was also attended by some Secondary School principals from across the Country as well as NECO Management.

He disclosed that the Award Committee has approved the date and time for the 2026 BECE re-sit examination between 22nd and 23rd of July, 2026 for Mathematics and English

” The Re-sit examination is to enable affected candidates remedy deficiencies in mathematics and English Studies, which allows them gain the necessary certification for admission and placement into Senior Secondary School (SSS1) without repeating a full academic year”, Azeez Sani said.