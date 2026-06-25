‘Bad Governance, Economic Hardship, Pushing ‘W/Africa  Back into Coup Cycle’

. Kano PRP raises the alarm over insecurity, killings

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

A Professor of Political Science at the University of Ilorin, Prof. Emmanuel Ojo, has warned that West Africa is gradually sliding back into a dangerous cycle of coups and counter-coups as worsening governance failures, economic hardship and weak democratic institutions continue to erode public confidence in civilian administrations.

Ojo sounded the warning yesterday while delivering the Fourth Annual Guest Lecture of the Department of Political Science and International Relations at Koladaisi University, Ibadan, titled, “Resurgence of Military Coups in Africa: A Prognosis.”

The political scientist, in his lecture, a copy of which was obtained by THISDAY in Abuja, said the recent resurgence of military takeovers, particularly across the Sahel region, reflected growing public frustration over insecurity, poverty, unemployment and what many citizens perceive as the failure of democratic governments to deliver tangible dividends of governance.

According to him, the inability of political leaders to provide effective and people-centred governance has weakened the legitimacy of civilian rule and created fertile ground for military interventions.

He noted that although many African countries embraced democratic governance following the retreat of military regimes during the third wave of democratisation, recent developments suggest that several of those gains are being reversed

“The resurgence is concentrated in the Sahel region of the continent, but the fear is that it could become contagious,” Ojo warned.

He identified unconsolidated democracies, crises of legitimacy, weak national identity, fragile institutions, economic instability and external interference as some of the major factors driving the return of military rule in parts of Africa.

According to him, the inability of democratic institutions to address the aspirations of citizens has increasingly fuelled public disenchantment, thereby making military regimes appear attractive to sections of the population seeking quick solutions to persistent governance challenges.

The professor also blamed foreign influence and neo-colonial interests for contributing to political instability across the continent, arguing that Africa’s continued dependence on external powers has weakened the sovereignty of many states and undermined democratic consolidation.

“As long as African states remain economically subservient and militarily penetrated by foreign interests through the establishment of military bases, the barracks will continue to present themselves as alternatives to political authority,” he said.

Ojo observed that many young Africans have become increasingly resistant to foreign domination and exploitative political arrangements, a trend he said has contributed to growing support for military juntas in some countries despite international condemnation of unconstitutional changes of government.

Tracing the history of military coups on the continent from Egypt’s 1952 revolution to more recent developments in countries such as Guinea-Bissau, he argued that the root causes of military interventions have remained largely unchanged over the decades.

He said recurring challenges such as poor governance, corruption, elite failure, weak institutions and economic exclusion continue to create conditions that encourage military adventurism.

The don stressed that reversing the trend would require deliberate efforts by African leaders to strengthen democratic institutions, deepen accountability and improve the welfare of citizens.

He urged governments across the continent to embrace transparency, uphold the rule of law and prioritise inclusive economic development as part of measures to safeguard democracy and prevent future military takeovers.

According to him, strengthening democratic culture, promoting healthy civil-military relations and ensuring that governments remain responsive to the needs of citizens are essential for preserving constitutional rule in Africa.

Earlier, the acting Director of Research and Development at Koladaisi University, Dr. Temitope Bello, described the lecture as timely in view of the recent wave of unconstitutional changes of government witnessed across the continent.

She noted that the developments had raised critical questions about democratic consolidation, governance deficits, constitutionalism and regional security, adding that such conversations were necessary for charting a sustainable democratic future for Africa.

Bello said the university’s annual lecture series had evolved into an important platform for stimulating intellectual discourse and encouraging evidence-based discussions on governance and security issues affecting the continent.

Also speaking, the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences, Prof. Sekinat Kola-Aderoju, attributed the persistence of military coups in Africa to underdevelopment, weak political institutions and vulnerabilities arising from external pressures.

She urged scholars, policymakers and students to draw lessons from unfolding political developments across the continent and contribute meaningfully to efforts aimed at strengthening democratic governance and institutional resilience in African countries.

Meanwhile, the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in Kano State has raised the alarm over the current wave of insecurity and killings across Nigeria, warning that citizens are under severe pressure.

Speaking to journalists yesterday after a stakeholders’ meeting with the party’s candidates for various posts, the PRP Chairman (Northwest), Alhaji Abba Sule, condemned the rising insecurity in the country.

According to him, the situation has made life unbearable for ordinary Nigerians, with the majority of them living from hand to mouth.

“Nigerians need to breathe fresh air; the economy is in tatters, and the people are suffering. The wave of killings must stop,” he stated.

The party leader lamented that insecurity, coupled with economic hardship, is threatening the survival of communities and businesses in Kano State and across the country, describing the current state of affairs as unacceptable.

The chairman said the stakeholders’ meeting also focused on strategies to confront the challenges ahead of the upcoming elections, and “how to face and win the upcoming elections from top to bottom.”

Sule noted that the party is mobilising its structures at all levels to present credible

candidates and alternative policies that will address insecurity, revive the econom

y, and restore public confidence ahead of the 2027 elections.