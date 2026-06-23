Umahi: High Cement Prices Putting Pressure on Funding of Road Projects

• Seeks reduction to curb incessant contract variation

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has called on cement manufacturers across the country to reduce the price of cement, insisting that the current cost of the product is placing pressure on ongoing road projects and increasing demand for contract variations.

Umahi made the call while delivering a keynote address at the official unveiling of the new corporate identity of Lafarge, now rebranded as HBM, a member of the HUAXIN Group, held at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

A statement by Umahi’s spokesman, Francis Nwaze, said that the minister emphasised that the federal government would engage cement manufacturers from July 1 to address the issue of cement prices.

“I want to insist that Lafarge now HBM and other manufacturers of cement should reduce their prices. We shall be engaging on this from the 1st of July. Manufacturers of cement must reduce their prices because the contractors are choking me to review their contracts. But nobody is reviewing anybody’s contract. It’s the manufacturers of cement that should review their cost,” he stated.

The minister noted that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is investing heavily in critical infrastructure across the country, creating unprecedented opportunities for manufacturers and investors. He urged HBM and other industry players to expand their capacity to meet the growing demands of the nation’s infrastructure revolution.

Commending the company on its transition and renewed commitment to the Nigerian market, Umahi assured the management of government support and partnership.

The minister used the occasion to highlight the ‘progress’ being recorded under Tinubu’s administration, particularly in the area of infrastructure development. He pointed to the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as one of the evidence of the administration’s bold vision and commitment to national transformation.

According to him, the quality and scale of the project have continued to attract global attention and admiration.

“When the Deutsche Bank came to evaluate our project, they said it was undervalued and that the project is of topmost quality. Today, our neighbouring nations are coming to steal the technology of the coastal highway,” he boasted.

Umahi expressed gratitude to Tinubu for providing the ‘leadership and political will’ driving the country’s infrastructure renaissance, assuring Nigerians that the administration remains firmly on course to restore national prosperity.