Tinubu Pays Glowing Tribute to Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage, At 70

• Describes him as an exceptional jurist and revered traditional ruler

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to Emir of Lafia and Chairman of Nasarawa Stare Council of Chiefs, Justice Dauda Bage Muhammad 1 as he clocks 70.

Tinubu described the monarch as an exceptional jurist and highly respected first class traditional ruler.

He also appreciated the emir for the support, friendship and spirit of camaraderie extended to him over the years.

Tinubu, in the 11-paragraph tribute stated, “Today, I pay a special tribute to His Royal Highness, Justice Sidi Dauda Bage Muhammad 1, Emir of Lafia and Chairman, Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, on his 70th birthday on June 22, 2026.

“You are an exceptional jurist and a revered traditional ruler. Your distinguished legal career took you from serving as a Judge of the High Court, to a Justice of the Court of Appeal, and ultimately to the pinnacle of the judiciary as a Justice of the Supreme Court.

“Just as your service in the judiciary was marked by excellence, so too has your reign on the throne of Lafia, now in its seventh year, been remarkable for its achievement.

“Your ascension to the throne of your forebears as the 17th Emir of Lafia on March 26, 2019, was historic in many respects.

“You succeeded Dr Isa Mustapha Agwai, the 16th Emir, who was one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in the country, reigning for over 44 years.

“Your reign has brought fresh ideas to the Lafia Emirate, fostered peace in the kingdom, and advanced justice and national unity.

“As the 17th Emir, you have also demonstrated a strong commitment to interfaith harmony, education, and community development in Nasarawa State.”

The president stated, “It is noteworthy that, beyond your role overseeing the Lafia Emirate, you have served meritoriously as Chairman of the Nasarawa State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, during which you helped to foster harmony within the traditional institution in the state, across the North-Central geopolitical zone, and beyond.

“On the religious front, you are also the Grand Khalif for Nasarawa State’s Tijaniyyah Sufi Order, thus effectively combining your traditional commitments with the religious duties.

“Your Royal Majesty, I must also thank you for the support, friendship and spirit of camaraderie you have extended to me over the years.

“As you mark your seventh year on the throne and celebrate your platinum birthday, I pray that Almighty Allah will continue to grant Your Royal Highness many more years of good health, wisdom, and service to the people of Lafia and beyond.”