SDN to Track HCDTs Projects Implementation in N’Delta

Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN) has launched an independent digital platform to monitor the implementation of Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) across the Niger Delta, in a move aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability and community participation in the management of funds established under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The platform, known as the Independent Host Community Development Trust Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability, Reporting and Learning Platform, was unveiled during a one-day town hall meeting on “Maximizing the Benefits of Host Community Development Trusts in Host Communities in the Niger Delta,” in Port Harcourt Rivers State.

Speaking at the event, SDN Country Director, Mrs. Florence Ibok-Abasi, said the initiative was designed to provide real-time information on HCDT implementation and support evidence-based decision-making by regulators, trust administrators, host communities and other stakeholders.

According to her, while several HCDTs have recorded significant achievements through infrastructure projects, scholarships and livelihood programmes, there is a growing need for stronger monitoring systems to sustain the gains and address existing implementation challenges.

“The HCDT is a very unique model. We have observed that there have been some significant gains in this process. However, what is extremely important is to have a monitoring process,” she said.

Ibok-Abasi noted that the platform would help improve information flow among stakeholders and encourage greater accountability in the utilisation of resources allocated to host communities under the PIA.

The town hall meeting also featured the presentation of findings from SDN’s latest research titled “Evaluation of the Implementation Status of Host Community Development Trusts in the Niger Delta,” which identified governance gaps, institutional weaknesses and accountability concerns affecting the performance of some trusts.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities, Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, who delivered the keynote address, expressed concern that despite the funding of about 140 trusts, many host communities were yet to witness the expected level of development.

“About 140 Trusts have been funded, either fully or partly, but are we having that impact in these communities? The answer is no,” Dekor said, blaming delays on leadership disputes, litigation and poor coordination among stakeholders.

He warned that the committee would intensify oversight of HCDTs from July 2026 and compel trust administrators to account for the management of funds, stressing that the objective of the Petroleum Industry Act is to deliver tangible development and lasting benefits to oil-producing communities.