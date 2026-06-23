Ogundiran Wins Women’s 100m Title at Nigeria’s Commonwealth Games Trials

*Enekwechi claims fifth shot put crown as curtain falls on championship today

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Werner University Florida USA athletics team member, Blessing Ogundiran, stormed to the Nigerian women’s 100m title at the 2026 Commonwealth Games Trials in Lagos on Monday evening.

Ogundiran clocked an impressive 11.12 seconds (-0.5m/s) to emerge the fastest lady over the 100m event that held on the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos.

Miracle Ezechukwu, who delivered a career-best performance of 11.15 seconds finished second. Her outstanding run not only earned her a podium finish but also saw her meet the benchmark required for the Ben Aghazu Excellence in Athletics Prize, a special initiative designed to reward and encourage outstanding performances by home-based athletes.

Olayinka Olajide, another USA base sprinter completed the top three, stopping the clock in 11.28 seconds after another strong display.

Speaking with reporters after the race, Ogundiran said: “When I was at the start block, I was thinking of what my coach told me that I should just execute my race and not panic, and that was what I did,” began the Florida-based sprinter.

“It was a tough time getting here after traveling for almost four days due to what happened in the US (storm) but I am grateful to God that I am going back with the title.”

In other events of the day, Olympian Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, threw 21.46 metres to win the men’s shot put for the record fifth time since he started competing for Nigeria while Oyesade Oyetayo won the Hammer throw with 65.07 metres.

In the 400m semifinals race for both women and men, some of the top athletes are already through to the final scheduled for the today. The likes of Patience Okon-George, IyanuOluwa Aderemi, who ran a new Personal Best of 51.86secs, Taiwo Kudoro, Faith Ezechukwu, Jacinta Lawrence, Becky Ebiyadi, are already through to the final in the women’s event, while Emmanuel Ojeli, Sikiru Adeyemi, Victor Sampson, Samson Nathaniel, Victory Achakpoekri, Tyler Johnson all through to the final in the men’s quarter-mile.

With the women’s 100m champion crowned, attention now shifts to the men’s version of the shorter sprint, with Favour Ashe, Chidera Ezeakor, Fakorede Adekalu, Tejiri Godwin and Enoch Adegoke, all through to the semifinal after winning their various heats yesterday. The semi final and final will be decided today as curtain falls on the Trial.