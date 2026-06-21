FCT CP Gives DPOs Two Weeks’ Ultimatum to End Robbery in Abuja or Face Sanctions

The Commissioner of Police (CP), in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Sanusi, has given a matching order to the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) under the metro area command to ensure they end robbery activities within the city centre of Abuja within two weeks.

Sanusi gave the matching order during a meeting with 17 DPOs under the metro area command in Abuja over the weekend.

He said the order was intended to review the prevailing security situation and strengthen operational strategies to address emerging security threats within the area command.

He said the order became necessary after rising security challenges across the various Area Commands, including traffic robbery, vehicle snatching, the one-chance “robbery” menace, and motorists driving on “one-way”.

According to him, the command also noted the activities of commercial motorcyclists operating on major roads within the city center, vandalism of public and private property, motorists parking on highways, and traffic congestion.

He therefore ordered the DPOs to end such crimes within two weeks or face sanctions.

The police commissioner, however, directed all the DPOs and Area Commanders in the metro to focus on the city centre, and informed them that he would personally handle security challenges in the Abuja suburbs.

He stressed that the command would not condone negligence and directed the Area Commander, Metro, as the supervising officer, to provide effective leadership and ensure strict compliance with the directives.

Sanusi, therefore, urged members of the public to continue supporting police operations by providing timely and credible information to the nearest divisions.