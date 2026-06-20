COAS to New Recruits: Take Fight to Bandits, Kidnappers, Other Criminal Elements

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has tasked graduating recruits under the Nigerian Army’s Restore Hope initiative to remain steadfast in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality threatening national security.

The charge was delivered during the graduation ceremony of the Restore Hope programme for the 90 Regular Recruit Intake at the Depot Nigerian Army Shooting Range in Zaria.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia Anele, the Army Chief reminded the recruits that they are joining the service at a critical moment in the nation’s history, when criminal groups continue to inflict hardship on citizens through abductions and the destruction of lives and property.

Addressing the graduating recruits, Lieutenant General Shaibu stressed the need for professionalism, discipline and adaptability in confronting contemporary security threats.

“The security challenges confronting Nigeria today are complex, uncertain and ambiguous. Terrorism, banditry and other asymmetric threats demand not only courage, but also intelligence, discipline and strategic thinking. The era of relying solely on conventional responses to unconventional threats is behind us,” he said.

The COAS urged the recruits, who are scheduled to be inducted into military service in two days, to remain resolute and uncompromising in dealing with criminal elements.

He, however, emphasised the importance of operating strictly within the Rules of Engagement and in accordance with the highest standards of military ethics and professionalism.

Lieutenant General Shaibu congratulated the recruits on the successful completion of what he described as a modern and demanding military training programme.

He assured them of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to enhancing operational effectiveness through the acquisition of modern combat enablers and the procurement of additional capabilities aimed at making military operations more efficient and safer.

The Restore Hope initiative is a specialised programme designed to deepen the values of professionalism, discipline, resilience and unwavering loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is also intended to equip recruits with the skills and mindset required to effectively respond to the country’s evolving security challenges and operational realities.