With the World Cup frenzy gradually creeping in on football aficionados, Super Eagles stars are now rueing Nigeria’s back-to-back absence from the Mundial.

Star boy of the Super Eagles, Victor Osimhen in a social media chat yesterday, admitted he was feeling the absence of the three-time African champions in North America evening the country having direct nine slots plus tone from the intercontinental playoffs.

Speaking during a social media livestream, the Galatasaray point man, said, ““I feel bad not playing at the World Cup. This is the second time in a row. I was talking with the other guys and they feel the same way, but we move,” observed Osimhen who will be around 32 years at the next World Cup in 2030.

After a sloppy start to Nigeria’s World Cup qualification campaign that saw Nigeria trailing the likes of South Africa, Benin Republic and even Rwanda with only miserable three points from a possible 12, Super Eagles fought back to

finish second in the group. Nigeria entered the continental playoffs but were ultimately eliminated by DR Congo who battled Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo to a standstill last night.

Osimhen however acknowledged that many members of the squad share the same frustration as the World Cup group stage matches are ongoing in the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Despite the setback, he remains possible to play a key role as the Super Eagles begin rebuilding for future international competitions.