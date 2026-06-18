NCDMB, SNEPCo, LADOL Unveil Human Capacity Development Programme for Supply Base Services

Peter Uzoho





Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in partnership with Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) and Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics (LADOL), has commenced a 12-month Human Capacity Development (HCD) programme aimed at equipping young Nigerians with critical competencies required to support supply base operations within the oil and gas industry.

The programme, which kicked off yesterday at the LADOL free zone, Apapa, Lagos, will train 12 beneficiaries through a structured combination of classroom learning and practical industry exposure in specialised areas that support logistics, trade, procurement, and supply chain operations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr. Felix Ogbe, represented by General Manager, Human Capacity Development, Ms. Alexis Emelle, described the initiative as more than a training programme, describing it as an investment in people and the future of Nigeria’s energy industry.

A statement signed by General Manager, Corporate Communications Division, NCDMB, Dr Obinna Ezeobi, quoted Ogbe as stating that the programme reflected the board’s commitment to building a skilled workforce capable of meeting the evolving needs of the industry and creating opportunities for young Nigerians to thrive in specialised fields.

He reminded the trainees that their selection for the programme came with responsibility and urged them to approach the training with discipline, commitment, and a willingness to learn.

According to the executive secretary, the industry requires professionals who are dependable, adaptable, and solution-oriented.

He added that every assignment, lesson, and practical experience should be seen as an opportunity to build competence and character.

Speaking on behalf of SNEPCo, the company’s Nigerian Content Manager, Mr. Obiajulu Onochie, described human capital development as a key component of operational excellence.

Onochie stated that the success of Nigerian content was closely linked to the work of NCDMB and commended the board for establishing itself as one of the most professional institutions driving capacity development in the industry.

Onochie added that SNEPCo was passionate about developing Nigerian talent and had implemented several training initiatives this year in areas, including cybersecurity, NEBOSH, block-chain architecture, and subsea disciplines.

He reiterated the company’s commitment to local content development, stressing that investing in people is essential to building a sustainable energy industry.

In her remarks, a representative of LADOL underscored the significance of Nigerian Content to indigenous businesses, stating that without local content, “LADOL would not exist in its present form”.

The representative added that the organisation remained committed to supporting initiatives that strengthened local capacity and prepared young Nigerians for meaningful careers within the sector.

Picked after a rigorous two-stage selection process, the 12 beneficiaries will undergo training designed to equip them with practical skills required to support supply base operations and strengthen Nigeria’s local content capacity.

Speaking on behalf of the trainees, Mr. Olaniye Sodiq expressed appreciation to NCDMB, SNEPCo, LADOL, and all the training partners for investing resources in their development.

Sodiq said the beneficiaries were eager to learn and looked forward to contributing meaningfully to LADOL and the wider oil and gas industry upon completion of the programme.

The human capacity development initiative reinforces NCDMB’s commitment to building sustainable local capacity by aligning training programmes with industry needs and creating pathways for young Nigerians to access high-value career opportunities within the energy sector.