Basic Education: AltBank Rolls Out Free POS, Ed-Tech Funding for Schools in 19 States

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





In support of basic education, the Alternative Bank has unveiled free payment terminals and financing tools for early-grade learning tools.

It has also outlined three pillars through which it is strengthening the educational ecosystem by deploying innovative technology to improve reading and numeracy outcomes in the early grades through empowering educators to deliver inclusive and experiential 21st-century learning, while promoting literacy and knowledge access across communities

In his goodwill message at the maiden All Northern Schools Conference 2026, Executive Director, Commercial and Institutional Banking (Middle, South, and East) at The Alternative Bank, Garba Mohammed, who spoke under the theme, “Repositioning Northern Schools for Innovation, Sustainability and Impact”, pledged the Bank’s commitment to expanding access to formal education so that every child is equipped for the future.

Represented by Regional Business Executive for Commercial and Institutional Banking (North-West 1) Muhammad Danbichi, he said northern schools must go beyond speeches by repositioning and embracing technology.

He noted that the intervention targets northern Nigeria’s persistent challenges: high numbers of out-of-school children, weak learning outcomes, limited teacher capacity, and poor access to modern learning infrastructure.

According to him, “We can no longer rely solely on traditional methods to prepare our children for the demands of the future. Repositioning our schools means embracing technology and ensuring our educational institutions are not just surviving, but thriving and making a real, lasting impact on society.”

The bank outlined three pillars through which it is strengthening the educational ecosystem: deploying innovative technology to improve reading and numeracy outcomes in the early grades, empowering educators to deliver inclusive and experiential 21st-century learning and promoting literacy and knowledge access across communities.

Convened by Dr. Hadiza Nuhu Yusuf Baba, President of Intercontinental Private Schools, Kano, in partnership with Team Masters Limited, the event served as a platform to equip school administrators and teachers with modern leadership and teaching tools.

The event also featured a keynote address by former governor of Cross River State, Sen. Liyel Imoke, alongside contributions from senior officials of the Kano State Government, including representatives of the State Ministry of Education and the Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

AltBank’s participation at ANSC 2026 advances the education pillar of its HEART Strategy, a long-term impact framework spanning Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Technology.

The 3-day ANSC 2026 brought together school owners, policymakers, traditional rulers, and development partners from all 19 northern states.