Police Teargas Protesters At June 12 March in Abuja

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A protest march in Abuja calling for urgent government action on insecurity, the release of abducted schoolchildren, and improved governance was disrupted yesterday after security operatives fired teargas at demonstrators approaching Eagle Square.

The procession, which began earlier at Berger Bus Stop in Wuse part of Abuja, was heading towards the Federal Secretariat where organisers planned to submit their demands to the federal government when it was intercepted near Eagle Square by armed policemen.

Eyewitness accounts and reports indicated that teargas canisters were fired into the advancing crowd as the protesters neared the area, causing panic and forcing participants to scatter temporarily.

Human rights activist and protest leader, Omoyele Sowore, was among those affected by the chemical irritants, with reports stating that he was exposed to teargas at close range.

He was said to have inhaled the fumes and experienced breathing difficulties before being assisted away from the scene by fellow protesters.

A second round of teargas was reportedly deployed while he was still receiving attention, further heightening tension and confusion in the area.

Despite the disruption, the demonstrators later regrouped and continued their march, insisting they would not be deterred by the actions of security operatives.

The protesters maintained that their demands remained focused on ending insecurity across the country, securing the release of abducted schoolchildren, and improving governance standards.

Speaking after the incident, Sowore said Nigerians must be freed from what he described as oppressive conditions, insisting that citizens have the right to peaceful protest and accountability from those in power.

A similar protest took place Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport where the protesters were protesting against hardship and insecurity in the country.