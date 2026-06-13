Democracy Must Deliver Justice, Security , Accountability, Rights Group Tells Leaders

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

As Nigeria marks the 2026 Democracy Day celebration, Speak Out for Justice Advocacy Ltd./GTE. (SOJA) has challenged leaders at all levels of government to translate democratic governance into tangible improvements in security, human rights protection, transparency, accountability, and citizens’ welfare.

In a Democracy Day statement issued yesterday, the organisation said the annual commemoration should serve as more than a celebration of uninterrupted civilian rule, stressing that it must also be a moment for reflection on whether democratic institutions are meeting the expectations of Nigerians.

The statement, signed by SOJA Founder and Executive Director, Hameed Jimoh, described Democracy Day as a symbol of the sacrifices made by Nigerians in the struggle for freedom, justice, and constitutional governance.

According to the group, the legitimacy of democracy extends beyond the conduct of elections and should be measured by the extent to which governments protect human rights, uphold the rule of law, combat corruption, guarantee access to justice, and ensure the security and welfare of citizens.

SOJA cited provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, particularly the mandate that the security and welfare of the people remain the primary purpose of government, while also referencing international and regional human rights instruments that guarantee fundamental freedoms, equality, dignity, and participation in governance.

The advocacy organisation expressed concern that despite nearly three decades of uninterrupted democratic rule, many Nigerians continue to grapple with insecurity, kidnappings, terrorism, banditry, communal conflicts, poverty, unemployment, inadequate healthcare services, attacks on schools, gender-based violence, and barriers to justice.

It warned that persistent insecurity across different parts of the country poses a serious threat to democratic consolidation, noting that no nation can fully enjoy the benefits of democracy when citizens live under constant fear of violence and criminality.

SOJA also identified corruption as one of the greatest obstacles to national development and public trust, insisting that public office must be treated as a sacred responsibility guided by integrity, transparency, and accountability.

The organisation urged federal, state, and local government officials to recommit themselves to constitutional governance, strengthen anti-corruption measures, protect fundamental rights, improve access to justice, invest in quality healthcare and education, promote gender equality, and encourage greater citizen participation in governance.

It further called for deliberate efforts to foster national unity, peaceful coexistence, and respect for democratic institutions, emphasizing that democracy should ultimately serve as a vehicle for justice, security, human dignity, and sustainable development.

While challenging leaders to fulfil their constitutional obligations, SOJA also reminded citizens of their responsibility to uphold peace, reject corruption, respect the rights of others, and engage constructively in nation-building through lawful and democratic means.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to advancing human rights, anti-corruption advocacy, child protection, gender equality, public health, transparency, accountability, and good governance.

“Nigeria’s democratic journey must not merely be measured by the passage of time but by the quality of justice, freedom, security, and dignity enjoyed by the people,” the statement declared.

As the nation celebrates 27 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, SOJA maintained that the true test of democracy lies not in its longevity but in its ability to improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians.