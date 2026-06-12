S’Africa’s Bafana Open Campaign with Defeat by Mexico and Two Red Cards

Duro Ikhazuagbe

One of Africa’s 10 representatives at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, South Africa, kicked off their campaign on a poor note last night, beaten 2-0 by co-host Mexico inside iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Unlike 16 years ago when South Africa hosted the Mundial and were forced to a 1-1 in the opening game like this by the El Tri , Bafana Bafana played far below their strength from the first minute. They were far from convincing and paid dearly for it conceding in the opening 10 minutes when Julian Quinones who plays his club football with Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Arabian Pro League fired the winner. He cashed on a loose ball by Yaya Sithole and fired the opener through the legs of Bafana’s goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams to send the packed stadium into frenzy celebrations.

However, Hugo Broos’ side found themselves reduced to 10-men in the 49th minute when the same Sithole was dismissed for fouling Brian Gutierrez as the last man.

With time ticking to an hour and seven minutes of play, Alex Iwobi’s teammate at Fulham, Raul Jimenez sealed the victory for Mexico. Jiménez proved why he’s Mexico’s biggest goal threat at this World Cup. The striker was brilliant against South Africa, scoring one goal and creating multiple chances for his team.

He was left in tears after celebrating his goal, embraced by all his teammates who ran over to congratulate him.

He then pointed to the sky after walking back to his half, perhaps thinking about his father, who passed away earlier this year.

The highlight of this opening game of the 2026 edition of the Mundial was the sending off of two more players. Bafana’s substitute player, Themba Zwane was shown a straight red for altercation with Roberto Alvarado.

The hosts also lost a player to red card in the closing minutes when Cesar Montes was sent off for a clinical foul on Khuliso Mudau.

Mexico’s Group A rivals South Korea and Czech will begin their World Cup campaigns when they face off in Guadalajara in the early hours of Friday morning.

The World Cup’s other host countries, the United States and Canada will play their openers later on Friday when they take on Paraguayand Bosnia-Herzegovina, respectively.

RESULT

Mexico 2-0 South Africa

TODAY

FRIDAY June 12

S’Korea v Czech (3am)

Canada v Bosnia & Herz 8pm

SATURDAY June 13

USA v Paraguay (2am)

Qatar v Switzerland (8pm)

Brazil v Morocco (11pm)

SUNDAY June 14

Haiti v Scotland (2am)

Australia v Turkey (5am)

Germany v Curaçao (6pm)

Netherlands v Japan (9pm)