2027 Presidency: LP Ratifies Okereke’s Candidacy

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Labour Party (LP) ratified Chibuzo Okereke as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

LP picked Okereke as its presidential candidate following a broad-based consensus among party members and stakeholders, affirmed in Abuja on May 30.

Speaking during his ratification, Okereke asked Nigerians to believe again, stating that politics should not be the purpose of government, but instead governance should be the real purpose of government.

He said leadership must focus on developing Nigerians, securing Nigerians, expanding socio-economic opportunities, restoring the dignity of the people, building trust among citizens, and investing in the Sustainable Development Goals.

“We are convinced that when Nigerians prosper, Nigeria prospers,” he said, adding, “The people and governance must be made the front burner before politics.”

Okereke added that no Nigerian citizen should live as though there was no government

He stated, “Nigeria suffers not only from economic, security, and institutional challenges but also from a crisis of confidence.

“The truth is that millions of Nigerians no longer believe in the promise of this land. Millions no longer believe that government can work, institutions can be trusted, merit can prevail

“For too long, governance has focused on Nigeria as an abstract entity, classically described by the late political sage as a mere geographical expression, while neglecting the Nigerians whose lives give meaning to the nation.

“Our nation’s greatest asset is not its oil, land, minerals, or government buildings. Our greatest asset is our people and our population. The Nigerian government and democracy must therefore deliver happiness to the people of Nigeria wherever they may be. Under our Presidency, this will be delivered.

“Nation-building through responsible government is not rocket science. When citizens are educated, healthy, secure, productive, and empowered, the nation prospers. Similarly, when citizens are neglected, divided, and excluded, the nation weakens.”