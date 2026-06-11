Yilwatda: Tinubu’s Economic Policies Have Returned Nigeria to Stronger Growth Paths

• There’s coordinated campaign of disinformation by opposition, says Yahaya

•President’s sterling performance will earn him second term, Uzodimma declares

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, says the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu have returned the country to a stronger growth trajectory. Yilwatda stated this yesterday in Abuja at a workshop dedicated to developing a strategic communication framework for disseminating the achievements of the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Tinubu

According to him, independent international institutions have also acknowledged improvements in macroeconomic stability and fiscal management.

At the same time, major credit rating agencies upgraded Nigeria’s sovereign ratings, citing improvements in external balances, foreign exchange management, fiscal performance, and investor confidence.

Yilwatda stated that the role of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors had become increasingly important in an era where information travelled fast, misinformation travelled faster, and facts sometimes struggled to catch up.

He stressed that the workshop was a strategic mission about ensuring that Nigerians had access to accurate information about the bold reforms, transformative policies, and unprecedented investments being undertaken by Tinubu to reposition the country for sustainable prosperity.

The chairman recalled that when Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, he inherited an economy facing significant structural challenges, adding that the fiscal burden of fuel subsidies had become unsustainable.

Yilwatda emphasised that while multiple exchange rate windows distorted the market, revenue leakages weakened government finances, and investor confidence declined, while public debt servicing consumed a substantial portion of government revenues.

He stated, “Faced with these realities, President Tinubu chose courage over convenience and he made bold reforms aimed at long-term national prosperity over short-term political comfort.

“Today, three years into this administration, the results of those difficult but necessary decisions are beginning to emerge. Nigeria’s economy has returned to a stronger growth trajectory.

“Independent international institutions have acknowledged improvements in macroeconomic stability and fiscal management.

“Major credit rating agencies have upgraded Nigeria’s sovereign ratings, citing improvements in external balances, foreign exchange management, fiscal performance, and investor confidence.”

Yilwatda added, “Our foreign reserves have strengthened considerably compared to the situation inherited in 2023 (over $50 Billion).

“Government revenues have expanded significantly due to improved tax administration, transparency, and the elimination of wasteful subsidies.

“States and local governments are receiving increased allocations, enabling greater investment in development projects and social services. Example of three APC governors.”

Yilwatda stated, “Most importantly, confidence in the Nigerian economy is returning. Investors who once sat on the sidelines are now taking a fresh look at Nigeria. Shell that was pulling investment are committing a fresh $20 billion into our economy.

“Domestic and international investments are increasing across critical sectors including energy, manufacturing, agriculture, technology, telecommunications, and infrastructure. We recorded a trade surplus of N7.55 trillion in the first quarter of 2026.”

On his part, Secretary, Renewed Hope Ambassadors, and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, said they must never allow the opposition to define the narrative.

According to him, “It is clear that there is a coordinated campaign of disinformation that is designed to sow despair and distort the truth. Our job is to meet falsehood with facts, despair with data, and cynicism with the undeniable evidence of progress.

“We must go out there and sell Mr. President not as a perfect man, but as a courageous leader who is making the difficult decisions that will secure Nigeria’s future. That is our mandate. That is our sacred duty.”

Governor of Imo State and Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Senator Hope Uzodimma, said Tinubu’s performance in office would earn him a second term in the 2027 general election.

Uzodimma, who is also Chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum, urged members of the organisation to intensify grassroots mobilisation and take the message of the administration’s achievements to communities across the country.

He said the Renewed Hope Ambassadors must build a strong and unified mobilisation structure capable of promoting the administration’s reforms and development agenda ahead of the next election cycle.

Uzodimma said, “The president chose the path of courage over convenience. Our responsibility is to explain these reforms to Nigerians and ensure that the benefits are clearly understood at the grassroots.”