NPA Director, Expresses Concern Over Withdrawal of Armoured Vehicles in Osun by Adeleke’s Govt for Over 1 Year

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





The Executive Director, Marine and Operations at Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Engr. Olalekan Badmus has decried the withdrawal of armoured vehicles from strategic flash points in Osun State by Governor Ademola Adeleke for over one year.

Speaking in Osogbo, the Director noted that despite rising security challenges in Osun State, the vehicles have remained out of service while the government failed to give tangible excuse for keeping them out of circulation.

Badmus remarked that continuous hoarding of the services of armoured vehicles for operatives may impede the operations to tackle any aggression by bandits, kidnappers and marauders especially at a time when the border states are experiencing security issues.

He however commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) led council executives for providing patrol vans for security agencies, noting it will strengthen safety of lives and property at the grassroots.

According to him “You know what is happening in Oyo State, our boundary, the step taken by the APC-led council executives at the local level. You see that our party is concerned to ensure that security agencies respond promptly in case, we are actually prepared for it.”

He urged: “I am using this opportunity to beg the state government, the armored vehicles that had been in existence, which were put in strategic locations in the state for safety by the APC government in the past, should be provided back, government should not hoard these vehicles at the critical time.

He remarked that, “The armoured vehicles were taken away by the incumbent government without explanation claiming they are refurbishing it. This is over 1 and half years that they have been withdrawn from circulation…”

He stressed further that “We know that this vehicle was used to tackle robbery, kidnapping and other security threats in the past in Osun State. If the government of Adeleke can’t add value to the issue of security, the existing one they met on ground should be make available for the safety of the people of the state.”