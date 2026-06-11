Nigeria’s Female YellowGreens Defeat Malawi to Secure First Victory at Kwibuka T20  Cricket Tournament 

Nigeria’s Female YellowGreens recorded their first victory of the 2026 Kwibuka T20 Tournament with an emphatic 52-run win over Malawi at the Gahanga 2 Cricket Oval in Kigali on Wednesday.

After being put in to bat by Malawi, Nigeria posted a competitive total of 98/8 in 20 overs, thanks to a composed innings from Jessica Bieni, who remained unbeaten on 25 runs. Contributions from Sarah Etim (14), Favour Eseigbe (11) and Christabel Chukwuonye (11) helped the YellowGreens recover from early setbacks and build a defendable total.

Malawi’s bowlers were led by Lucky Malino, who claimed four wickets, but Nigeria’s lower-order resilience ensured the team reached a challenging score.

In response, the YellowGreens delivered a clinical bowling and fielding performance, dismissing Malawi for just 46 runs in 10.3 overs to seal a comprehensive victory.

Player of the match Shola Adekunle spearheaded the attack with figures of 3 wickets for 15 runs, while Henrietta Mbam picked up 2 wickets for 16 runs. Captain Favour Eseigbe brought the contest to a swift conclusion with two wickets in three deliveries, finishing with remarkable figures of 2 wickets for no runs.

Speaking after the match, captain Favour Eseigbe praised her team’s resilience and fighting spirit despite falling short of their initial batting target.

“Our plan was to go out there and score above 120, but credit must go to the Malawi bowlers because they really bowled well and troubled our batters. However, we had a Plan B. We never give up until the game is over.

“Even when batting became difficult, we stayed patient, used our legs, rotated the strike and found ways to keep the scoreboard moving. Regardless of what total we ended up with, we were prepared to defend it.

“One of the biggest positives from this match is the team’s mindset. We don’t relent when things get hard; we keep searching for solutions because sometimes a breakthrough comes when you least expect it.

“I want to give credit to my teammates and coaching staff. The coaches were incredibly supportive and always believed in us. Before the second innings even started, the players knew it was going to be a battle, and everyone was ready to fight for the team. That determination showed on the field, and thankfully we came out victorious.”

The victory provides an important boost as Nigeria continues its campaign in the tournament with their next game against Brasil at the Gahanga A oval this morning (Thursday) at 9:30 AM.

The win moves Nigeria forward with renewed confidence as they look to build momentum in the remainder of the competition.