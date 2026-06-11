EandC Leads as Transaction Counsel on $60m Coffee Deal with JR Farms

Leading African commercial law firm EandC Legal has advised Nigeria’s JR Farms Group on a landmark $60 million public-private partnership coffee concession agreement with the Government of Liberia aimed at revitalising the country’s coffee industry and expanding agricultural investment.

The deal, sealed on Monday in Monrovia, Liberia, is projected to attract more than $60 million in long-term investment into Liberia’s coffee sector while boosting export expansion, rural economic development and large-scale job creation.

The 20-year concession agreement was executed through Liberia’s Ministry of Agriculture and formally signed by the country’s Minister of Agriculture, Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, and the Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of JR Farms Group, Mr. Rotimi Olawale.

EandC Legal acted as lead transaction counsel on the cross-border investment deal, advising on the legal, regulatory and commercial structures underpinning the partnership.

Speaking on the transaction, Founder and Lead Partner of EandC Legal, Omoruyi “Uyilaw” Edoigiawerie, described the agreement as a major example of how strategic legal advisory services can drive economic transformation across Africa.

“This transaction exemplifies the transformative power of strategic public-private collaboration in unlocking Africa’s economic potential,” Edoigiawerie said. Liberia’s Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Nuetah, described the partnership as a major opportunity to revive the country’s coffee sector and improve livelihoods in rural communities.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JR Farms Group, Olawale Rotimi Oyeyemi, said the agreement aligned with the company’s broader vision of repositioning Africa as a global coffee powerhouse.