TCN Grants Mainstream Access for Kainji Expansion to Evacuate Additional 220MW

Stories by Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has handed over the site for the construction of two 330kV bays at the Kainji Transmission Substation to Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited (MESL), paving the way for the evacuation of an additional 220MW from the Kainji Hydropower Plant.

TCN said in a statement that the formal site handover took place at the weekend, and would enable MESL to commence civil, electrical and mechanical works, as well as testing and commissioning activities for the project.

Upon completion, the two bays will facilitate the evacuation of power from two new turbines, Units IG3 and IG4, with a combined generation capacity of 220MW, to be installed at the Kainji power station, the statement signed by TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, noted.

“The physical handover of the 2x330kV bays construction site is intended to facilitate the start of construction activities, including civil, electrical, and mechanical works, as well as testing, commissioning, and all other approved project tasks.

“After completion, the 220MW capacity bays will enable the evacuation of the two additional IG3 and IG4 turbines with capacity to generate 110MW each, totalling 220MW, which is to be installed in Kainji power station,” the TCN added.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, TCN’s General Manager, Materials Control and Stores, and Chairman of the Project Technical Committee, Abdulkadir Adamu, described the development as a major milestone that would strengthen the company’s ability to transmit additional electricity generated by the new turbines into the national grid.

In his remarks, MESL’s Chief Technical Officer, Romao Grisi, thanked TCN for granting access to the site and assured that the project would be delivered within the agreed timeline.