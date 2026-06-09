Osun APC Lampoons Defector, Says Resignation Style is Ineffective

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the ‘orchestrated’ common pattern of the resignation of some members from the party, “which gives them away as grossly lacking in political tact and diplomacy, and has subsequently taken the shine off their intention of portraying the party as being in crisis.

“Whoever had invented the manner of the resignation of the APC members in trickles would by now have observed that the aim and objective of the style of the resignation, which is predictable, has become unpopular and irritating to the discerning members of the public who have been following the unfolding political events in the state.”

In a statement issued and made available to THISDAY yesterday in Osogbo by Mogaji Kola Olabisi, the Osun State APC director of Media and Information, the APC said: “Are the political actors concerned in the repeat of the inglorious and obviously tiresome daily incidents of resignation from our party not familiar with a saying that only a foolish fairy princess appears more than once?

“It is pertinent for the actors in the unusual and boring defection game to go back to their drawing board for another style of effecting their nefarious political activities, as the ongoing ones have proven to be obsolete, tiresome, and boring.

“It is funny that those who could not even effectively manage their households are among those who have been rolling out the resignation letters, which investigation confirmed to be on a cash-and-carry basis for as little as N5 million per head.

“We, however, commend the astute and ever-loyal members and supporters of our party, for God has answered their collective supplications that whoever would be a clog to the electoral victory of our governorship candidate, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji AMBO, in the forthcoming election on August 15, 2026, should be unmasked and spiritually driven out of the party.

“Though there’s a constitutional shield of Freedom of Association by individuals, moral consideration over such development takes precedence over the expectations of the people in our climate, which has expressly become a barometer to measure the credibility standing of the affected actors in the near future.”

It added: “Our continuous collective prayer is for God to continue to expose the other hidden dissidents in our party whose clandestine political activities may be antithetical to the imminent electoral victory of AMBO, our governorship candidate, in the forthcoming election.