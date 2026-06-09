NISO: We Do Not Run ‘National Grid’ Social Media Account  

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has again dissociated itself from the unauthorised social media account on X, identified as “Nigeria National Grid.”

NISO said it observed with concern that the said account continues to operate and disseminate misleading and unauthorised information about the power grid to the public.

“We therefore find it necessary to once again state, clearly and unequivocally, that NISO does not own, manage, control, or operate the social media account on X (formerly Twitter) bearing the name “Nigeria National Grid.

“Therefore, we have no affiliation with this account. The individuals or entities operating it are unknown to the organisation and are in no way authorised to speak on its behalf, represent its views, or act under our name,” the organisation added.

It urged the public, media organisations, and all stakeholders not to quote, reference, rely upon, or attribute any information, statements, claims, or opinions published on the said account to NISO.

“Any such content does not represent the official position, operations, or activities of the organisation,” it said.

NISO stated that it remains committed to transparent, accurate, and responsible communication with all stakeholders and the general public.