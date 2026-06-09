Jegun of Ile-Oluji Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Unveils N1.3bn Community Funded Projects

Fidelis David in Akure

Residents of Ile-Oluji Kingdom, headquarters of Ile-Oluji council area in Ondo State have invested over N1.3 billion in community-driven infrastructure projects without government intervention.

Speaking on Tuesday at a press conference ahead the 10th coronation anniversary of the Jegun of Ile-Oluji, Oba Olufaderin Oluwole Adetimehin, the Lisa (Prime Minister) of the Kingdom, Johnson Fagbamiye, disclosed that all the major projects executed in the community were funded entirely by residents and indigenes through communal efforts.

“I have to say that these projects have been funded by direct labour and the source of funding was from the community and there is no government intervention in all the projects that I have mentioned. The funds were raised by the community, execution was done by the community and provision was done by the community. Altogether, about N1.3 billion has been spent on these projects,” Fagbamiye said.

According to him, one of the landmark projects is the installation of a 10MVA transformer aimed at improving electricity supply within the kingdom. He explained that while the transformer itself was donated by an indigene of the community and valued at about N200 million at the time, the installation cost significantly increased the total project expenditure.

“The transformer itself was donated by one of the sons of the region and the cost at that time was about N200 million. But when it came to installation, the cost had gone so high that the total cost came to about N750 million. This is money from the community,” he stated.

Fagbamiye added that the community directly supervised and participated in the installation process, while the land for the project was donated by the Roman Catholic Church through the Catholic Diocese of Ondo.

“More houses have been built and these are special buildings that can be compared with what we have in Lekki or even abroad. Such houses require air conditioners and other gadgets that consume electricity. We also need electricity for businesses such as salons, hairdressing centres, welding workshops and many other small-scale enterprises. The 10MVA transformer will boost power supply to support all these activities,” he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted ongoing road development projects in and around the kingdom, including a Sustainable Development Project facilitated through the Presidency and road projects supported by the Ondo State Government in partnership with the World Bank.

“The work started and is ongoing. Some sections are being handled by different contractors. Though progress has slowed down, the projects have not been abandoned and work is still continuing,” he said.

He said part of the anniversary celebrations, the kingdom will commission several community-funded projects, including two blocks of two-storey student hostels comprising 40 self-contained rooms for students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, eight blocks of modern agricultural and livestock market stalls, and the community-funded 10MVA transformer.

Fagbamiye said the projects demonstrate the kingdom’s commitment to self-help and sustainable development rather than depending solely on government intervention.

Speaking on educational empowerment initiatives, Fagbamiye revealed that Oba Olufadero has consistently awarded scholarships to outstanding and indigent students across public schools in the kingdom.

“So every meeting of Kabiyesi, he gives scholarships to not only brilliant students but also indigent students in all the public schools within the kingdom. Each awardee receives not less than N50,000 and every year about five students from each of the 14 public schools benefit,” he said.

“The 10th coronation anniversary celebration will feature a carnival procession, student rallies, youth empowerment programmes, cultural exhibitions, traditional dance competitions, sports activities, community auctions, raffle draws, heritage displays and the distribution of cocoa seedlings to farmers as part of efforts to boost agricultural productivity and economic development”, he added.