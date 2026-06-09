FG Reports Sharp Decline in Prison Recidivism Rates

The Federal Government has reported a significant decline in the number of ex-convicts returning to prison, attributing the improvement to ongoing rehabilitation and reform programmes within the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this on Wednesday during the presentation of an investigative report on the correctional system in Abuja, noting that recidivism rates have dropped sharply over the past three years.

According to him, the number of repeat offenders fell from 11,616 in 2023 to 3,156 in 2024, and further declined to 1,382 in 2025, describing the trend as evidence that ongoing reforms are yielding results.

Hon.Tunji-Ojo, however, said the administration would not consider the system successful until recidivism is completely eliminated, stressing the need for sustained rehabilitation and reintegration programmes.

He also revealed that 15,632 inmates were admitted into custodial centres across the country in May 2026, while 14,190 inmates were released within the same period under various legal and administrative provisions. The Minister added that a Monitoring and Evaluation Committee would be established, to ensure full implementation of recommendations contained in the investigative report, which he said would serve as a working document, rather than being shelved.

He further urged State Governments to collaborate with the Federal Government, in relocating correctional facilities that have become unsuitable due to urban expansion and population growth around their original locations.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, said the investigative panel inspected 86 custodial centres across 23 States during its assignment, as part of efforts to assess conditions and operational standards in the correctional system.

The Government maintained that the reforms are part of broader efforts to reposition correctional services towards rehabilitation, reintegration and reduced reoffending across the country.