Delta Ward Delineation Crisis: Oborevwori Wades in as Stakeholders Pledge Unity, Peace

• Contractors: De-escalate growing tension in Warri, environs

•120,000bpd oil production threatened as Ijaws protest

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday convened a high-level peace meeting with leaders of the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo ethnic nationalities over the rising tensions resulting from the ward and unit delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency.

The meeting, which held at Government House, Asaba, brought together ethnic leaders, security chiefs and top government officials, focused on preserving peace and fostering dialogue among stakeholders amid growing concerns over the delineation process.

In a related development, the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Indigenous Contractors Forum has urged the state governor to urgently de-escalate the growing tension amongst the Ijaws, Urhobos and Itsekiris in Warri and environs.

The forum expressed fear that the growing tension amongst the various ethnic nationalities might result into a repeat of another Warri crisis which led to the relocation of the International Oil Companies (IOCs) resulting in the collapse of economic activities plaguing the area till today.

Meanwhile, in another dimension to the budding crisis, hundreds of women, youths and community leaders disrupted operations at about nine flow Stations spread across Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday protesting against non-implementation of the recently released delineation exercise approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Asaba.

The protesters, who said they would not vacate the flow stations until their grievances were addressed threatened to shut down all the stations that collectively produces about 120,000 barrels per day which is capable of negatively impacting the nation’s revenue.

The protesters, drawn from various communities within the kingdom, barricaded access to key oil facilities insisting that oil production activities would remain halted until the outcome of the ward delineation exercise is fully implemented.

At yesterday’s intervention parley, Governor Oborevwori stressed the need for unity and peaceful coexistence among the people of Warri noting that peace and security remained central pillars of his administration’s MORE Agenda.

“We want peace in Warri Federal Constituency. The stakeholders have assured me that they will keep to the peace accord. Under the MORE Agenda, we have promised Deltans enhanced peace and security, and we do not need any crisis in our dear state.

“Warri is one family. There is nothing that we cannot resolve through dialogue. That is why I called this meeting, even at a short notice. We are ready to work together and sustain the peace we are enjoying. We will continue to work with security agencies and all ethnic nationalities to ensure lasting peace in the federal constituency and every part of the state”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Ijaw ethnic nationality, Chief Godspower Gbenekama commended the governor for his intervention and assured Deltans that the Ijaw people remained committed to peace.

He said; “the governor has given us a marching order to ensure there is no crisis. I assure the people of Delta State that no Ijaw man will attack any Itsekiri man or village. It will not happen. By the grace of God, there will be continuous peace”.

Speaking on behalf of Urhobo ethnic nationality, Olorogun Victor Okumagba acknowledged that for some time now, issues surrounding the ward and unit delineation in Warri Federal Constituency have been threatening the peace in Warri.

“Today, the governor brought together the three ethnic nationalities, and after extensive discussions, we agreed that all parties should sheath their swords. We have also agreed to maintain and sustain peace for the benefit of all residents of Warri Federal Constituency”.

On behalf of the Itsekiri ethnic nationality, Chief Ayirimi Emami said “we came with our position regarding the ward delineation issue, but the governor has spoken and directed that everyone should keep their swords.

“We have all agreed to maintain peace and will return home to relay the message to our people”, he assured.

The meeting ended with a collective commitment by leaders of the three ethnic nationalities to uphold peace, and dialogue.

Before yesterday’s meeting convened by the Delta State governor, the Ijaws, Urhobos and Itsekiris have been issuing threats of violence over the recently released Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) proposal on Warri Federal Constituency delineation exercise.

The three ethnic nationalities have threatened the use of acquired weapons to execute violence against themselves if the final result of the delineation does not meet their expectations.

But Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Indigenous Contractors Forum, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Engr Ogie Samson and Secretary, Prince Charles Ebigbagha, yesterday, decried the threat of using violence in settling their disagreement over the issue of delineation in Warri.

The forum suggested that INEC should check the history of ownership of various political environments before conclusions in order to avoid future crises.

Meanwhile protesters carried placards that read thus “INEC: Implement Warri Delineation Report,” “Court Ordered Judgment on Wards and Polling Units Delineation,” and “No Implementation, No Production.”

The protesters milled around the Abiteye flow station, Otunana flow station, Jones creek flow station, Egwa I flow station, Odidi 1 and 2 flow stations, Batan flow station, Ogbanabou flow station and Egwa 2 flow station disrupting their operations.

Chief (Mrs.) Maria Ebike, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, accused INEC of deliberately delaying the implementation process despite the conclusion of consultations and recommendations aimed at addressing long-standing concerns over political representation in the area.

According to her, the ward delineation exercise was designed to ensure fairness, equity, and adequate representation for communities within the Warri Federal Constituency, but alleged attempts to frustrate its implementation have heightened tensions across the region.

“We have waited patiently for the authorities to do the right thing. If our voices continue to be ignored, we have no option but to demand justice through peaceful protests. No implementation of the ward delineation, no oil production,” Ebike stated.

Another community leader, Mrs. Fanty Goodness Owotorufa, said the communities remained peaceful but were determined to ensure the implementation of the judgment.

“The INEC has already given its verdict on the delineation of wards. What remains is implementation. That is why we are here. We are peace-loving people, but we want INEC to obey the judgment of the Supreme Court and effect the implementation.

“The people gathered here today are from these communities. We are not causing trouble. We only want the implementation of the delineation report already approved and announced,” she stated.