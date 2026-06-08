‘Unity, Inclusivity, Spirit Behind Ikoyi Club 1938 Sallah Celebrations’

Members of Ikoyi Club 1938 gathered to celebrate the Ileya festival in an atmosphere of unity, fellowship and cultural appreciation, reaffirming the club’s commitment to inclusiveness and family values.

Speaking during the celebration, the Chairman of Ikoyi Club 1938, Akinwumi Akintola, described the occasion as a special day for Muslim members and an opportunity for everyone to reflect on love, sacrifice and care for others.

“Today is a very special day. It is Ileya, a significant Muslim festival. Ikoyi Club is a family club, a recreational club that thinks about its members. We recognize everyone, and we are here to celebrate with our Muslim members,” Akintola said.

The legal practitioner noted that the festival serves as a reminder to show compassion and appreciation to those around us, adding that the club remains committed to fostering harmony among its diverse membership.

Vice Chairman, ikoyi club 1938 Bolaji Martins said the annual celebration reflects the club’s culture of inclusiveness and mutual respect among members of different faiths.

“This is another year that we are all coming together to celebrate our Muslim faithfuls in Ikoyi Club. It is a time to celebrate Almighty Allah’s gift and our obedience to Him. Muslims, Christians and traditional worshippers all converge to celebrate with our Islamic faithfuls,” Martins said.

According to him, the event combined fellowship with entertainment to create an enjoyable atmosphere for members and guests.

“That is what we do at Ikoyi Club. We are one big family. Our motto is global harmony through recreation,” he added.

Members praised the club’s tradition of celebrating religious and cultural occasions together.

Elizabeth Ajilore, a member, said the annual Salah celebration demonstrates the strong bond that exists among members regardless of religious affiliation.

“Every year, we celebrate Salah to wish our Muslim members well and rejoice with them. I am a Christian, and I rejoice with the Muslims. In the same way, they celebrate Christmas with us. The ambience is always wonderful, and everyone is merry,” she said.

Bamidele Agilelca, Honorary Secretary, described the event as part of the club’s longstanding tradition of embracing diversity.

“Ikoyi Club is a multicultural club. We celebrate both Muslims and Christians, and this Ileya celebration is one of the ways we honour our Muslim members while bringing together people of all faiths. The event has been well organised, well attended and thoroughly enjoyed by everyone,” he said.

The celebration featured music, entertainment and social activities, giving members an opportunity to strengthen friendships and share in the spirit of the festive season.

As the evening progressed, members expressed satisfaction with the event, describing it as another successful gathering that showcased the club’s enduring values of unity, recreation and communal harmony.