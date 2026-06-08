  • Monday, 8th June, 2026

Ikpeme’s Book for Launch in Abuja

Sport | 5 hours ago

Prominent sports investor, Hon. Kunle Soname, is set to headline the upcoming public presentation of a new book tackling the future of Nigerian sports. Soname, Founder and Chairman of ValueJet Airlines and Bet9ja, will serve as Chief Launcher for the official unveiling of Perspectives on Sports Development in Nigeria: Challenges and Ways Forward.

The book is authored by Emmanuel Edem Ikpeme, Ph.D., FISM, MON, a long standing Deputy General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and sports psychologist to the Super Eagles.

 Dr. Ikpeme contributed to back-to-back podium finishes with the national team, including a silver medal at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations and a bronze at the 2026 edition.

The event will be held under the chairmanship of Senator John Owan Enoh, Minister of State for Industry and the immediate past Minister of Sports Development.

Leading the Nigerian sports community to the event will be National Sports Commission Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, alongside Director General, Hon. Bukola Olopade and the top echelon of the  board and management of the  NFF.

Organisers confirmed that a delegation from the author’s home state of Cross River, led by Governor Senator Bassey Otu and Deputy Governor Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, will be in attendance.

Other dignitaries expected include FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The book presentation will take place at 12:00 noon on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at the VIP Lounge of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

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