Chekas United FC Finish Top of Table with 2-0 Victory over Vinod FC, Book Playoff Spot

Chekas United FC secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Vinod FC on Saturday to finish top of the Alade A group and qualify for the next stage of the Nationwide League One (NLO) playoffs.

The match, which kicked off at 10 a.m., ended the first half in a goalless stalemate as both sides maintained a disciplined defensive approach. However, Chekas United mounted sustained pressure in the second half and eventually broke the deadlock through a penalty before sealing the win with a second goal to secure all three points.

Speaking after the match, Chairman of Chekas United FC, Chekwube Uzoegbu, praised his players for living up to expectations and overcoming a tough challenge.

“The fans expected a lot from us and I believe we lived up to those expectations today. It was a very difficult game because Vinod FC is a strong side and they gave us a good fight. In football, things can change in a matter of minutes, and we were able to score twice and seal the victory,” he said.

Uzoegbu noted that the victory ensured Chekas United finished top of the table and qualified for the playoffs, where they will face the top team from Alade B in a bid to secure promotion to the Nigeria National League (NNL).

“We are now at the top of the table and have qualified from Alade A. Our focus is now on the playoffs and we are determined to give our best,” he added.

Despite the defeat, Vinod FC coach Adeniyi Adewunmi commended his players for their effort against the league leaders.

“It was a good match against a very strong opposition. We knew we were facing the league leaders and our objective in the first half was to remain compact and avoid conceding. We managed that, but in the second half they pushed harder and got the goals they needed,” Adewunmi said.

He attributed the defeat to a lapse in concentration that resulted in the two goals but expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance throughout the season.

“Our boys are relatively new to the system and they gave everything. We ended the season on a good note and we give all glory to God,” he added.

Alade Centre 1 and 2 organiser, Olusola Adebayo, hailed the quality of competition in this year’s NLO campaign and emphasized the league’s role in developing players.

“The intention of the NLO is to provide a platform for players transitioning between amateur and professional football. It bridges that gap and gives talented players exposure to scouts and bigger opportunities,” Adebayo said.

He revealed that more than a dozen teams participated at the centre and commended clubs for complying with league regulations, including medical requirements and professional standards.

“The two teams that qualified for the playoffs finished unbeaten, which shows the quality and competitiveness of the league. The NLO remains an important platform that deserves more support from sponsors, the media, and stakeholders,” he said.

Chekas United Captain, Obareze Chijioke, described qualification for the playoffs as a reward for the team’s hard work throughout the season.

“It means a lot to us because we have worked hard to get to this stage. Our objective now is to continue working hard, prepare for the playoffs and do everything possible to qualify for the NNL,” he said.

Midfielder Justin Hezekiah echoed the captain’s sentiments, saying the team remains focused on achieving promotion.

“Our hard work has paid off. We are happy to have reached this stage, but we know there is still more work to do. We will continue to prepare and give our best in the playoffs,” he said.

Chekas United coach Nwosu Richard expressed confidence in his team’s readiness for the next phase of the competition.

“Today’s victory is the result of months of preparation and dedication. This is our second NLO campaign. Last year we finished fourth, but this season we started with the mindset of qualifying for the NNL. We are fully prepared for the playoffs and determined to achieve our goal,” Richard said.

The coach also praised the organisers of the competition and government authorities for improving the organisation of the league.

Chekas United now advance to the NLO playoffs as group winners, maintaining their unbeaten record and keeping alive their ambition of securing promotion to the Nigeria National League.