2027: Accord Party Unveils Lagos Guber, Senatorial Candidates 

*Reaffirms Olawepo-Hashim’s presidential bid

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Lagos State chapter of the Accord Party (AP), has officially unveiled its candidates for the 2027 general election, presenting its governorship candidate, three senatorial candidates, and other aspirants for legislative positions.

It also reaffirmed its endorsement of Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The unveiling ceremony, held in Lagos, featured the presentation of Certificates of Return to candidates contesting various elective positions.

Speaking at the event, the Lagos State Chairman of the Accord Party, Dele Oladeji, said the presentation of certificates formally confirmed the emergence of the party’s candidates and marked the commencement of campaign activities ahead of the 2027 election.

Oladeji, who is also the party’s candidate for Lagos West Senatorial District, described the occasion as a significant milestone in the party’s efforts to provide Lagosians with a credible political alternative.

“Today is significant because it affirms the candidates of the Accord Party in Lagos State for the 2027 general election. We are issuing Certificates of Return and formally presenting them as the party’s candidates for the forthcoming elections,” he said.

According to him, the party’s ideology is anchored on social justice, equity, and welfare-oriented governance, with a commitment to improving citizens’ welfare, enhancing security, and safeguarding lives and property.

He maintained that many Lagos residents were seeking a departure from the current political order and expressed confidence that the Accord Party possessed the vision and capacity to deliver meaningful change.